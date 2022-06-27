RETRACTED, BOTAFOGO HAS LITTLE WITH THE BALL AND LOSES TO FLUMINENSE AT NILTON SANTOS

Very lacking, unable to have the ball and retracted for practically the 90 minutes, the Botafogo was surpassed by Fluminense by the score of 1 to 0 this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, and interrupted a sequence of two consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Glorioso is in ninth place, with 18 points.

As is characteristic of Fernando Diniz’s teams, Fluminense had a wide domain of ball possession in the first half, but with very few finishes. Botafogo, full of embezzlement, closed and got some good lunges in the counterattacks. In the first of them, at 14, Matheus Nascimento received a throw from Saravia, advanced, but submitted out.

Ten minutes later, the Glorious again arrived in danger. Del Piage intercepted the ball in midfield, Vinícius Lopes gained ground and kicked, but goalkeeper Fábio made the save in two halves. Fluminense only managed to finish with some danger in the 44th minute: Jhon Arias kicked, the ball deflected on Victor Cuesta and went close to the right post.

In the second half, Botafogo kept having to run after Fluminense and, with that, they lost their breath to even manage to fit in some counterattack. Tricolor continued dominating and had a great chance to make the first in the 9th minute: Jhon Arias beat Vinícius Lopes with a foul – ignored by the referee – and it rolled to Cano, free, to kick out.

The classic continued at that pace, but Botafogo also got an opportunity, at 33: Saravia crossed from the right, but Erison ended up heading over – the ball arrived a little behind what it should have. However, shortly after, Fluminense managed to score. Caio Paulista rolled from the left, Manoel beat Carli and Cuesta, cleared Gatito and Saravia with a single dribble and swelled the nets, scoring a beautiful goal: 1-0.

After conceding the goal, Botafogo finally tried to attack more, without much organization, and could not change the score.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo turns the key and now focuses on the Copa do Brasil: on Thursday, Glorioso starts the round of 16 against América-MG, at 7pm, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. Then, Fogão visits Red Bull Bragantino, on the 4th, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 1 FLUMINENSE

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/26/2022 – 16:00h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Income and audience: BRL 724,660.00 / 27,870 paying / 29,791 gifts

Yellow cards: Chay, Carli and Saravia (BOT); Nonato and John Kennedy (FLU)

red cards: –

goals: Manoel 36’/2ºT (0-1)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu (Daniel Cruz 42’/2ºT), Joel Carli and Victor Cuesta; Saravia, Tchê Tchê, Del Piage (Luís Oyama 28’/2ºT), Chay (Jeffinho 28’/2ºT) and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento (Erison 16’/2ºT) – Coach: Vítor Severino.

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso (Matheus Martins 34’/2ºT); Luiz Henrique, Cano (John Kennedy 24’/2ºT) and Jhon Arias (Felipe Melo 39’/2ºT) – Coach: Fernando Diniz.

Brazilian Championship standings: