Riachuelo opens almost 400 job opportunities for high school students: how to apply?

Riachuelo, a department store, has new opportunities to fill its team of employees. Check out what the vacancies are.

THE creek, a department store, has new opportunities to fill its team of collaborators. A total of 351 vacancies are offered to work in stores in six Brazilian states. So, the vacancies are for middle and higher level. See below for more details on the selection.

It is important to note that the vacancies are for CLT and temporary model. If the vacancy is a cashier to work in a mall in Goiânia, the hiring will be intermittent and have a 6×1 scale. Some of the states with open positions are: São Paulo, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

What are the job openings at Riachuelo?

Here are the opportunities offered by one of the largest fashion companies in Latin America:

Sales Assistant;

Cashier;

Credit and Collection Assistant;

Salesperson and Visual Merchandising Assistant;

Sales and Perfumery Assistant;

stockist;

Floor Inspector;

Credit Supervisor;

Sales manager;

Electronics Salesman, Residential Internet and Plano Controle;

Store Monitor;

Service Assistant;

Inside Sales Consultant;

Between others.

How to apply for company job vacancies?

Anyone interested in applying for the company’s vacancies should register their CV completely free of charge on the InfoJobs portal. Finally, access the complete list of vacancies, select the one that most closely matches your profile and then click on “Apply”.

In the assignments of each of the opportunities, salaries, additional benefits, requirements and contract templates are available.

Riachuelo stores

THE Riachuelo was created in 1947, operating with small street stores and selling fabrics at low prices. In 1979, the chain of stores was purchased by Grupo Guararapes, starting a process of reformulation and strategic change, with the objective of selling ready-made clothes.

Guararapes is the largest fashion business group in the country and controller of the Lojas Riachuelo retail chain. There are 364 units available throughout the national territory.

Riachuelo stores: 328;

Carter’s: 26;

Riachuelo House: 10.

