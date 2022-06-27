Robbery at Village Mall: hotline offers BRL 50,000 for information about thieves | Rio de Janeiro

The Hotline offers a reward of BRL 50 thousand for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the robbery that took place at a jewelry store, on Saturday night (25), at Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. Gunfire was exchanged, and a man who worked as a security guard at the scene died. The information must be forwarded to the Disque Denúncia channels. (see more below) .

According to the Civil Police, about 12 criminals participated in the robberyall armed with pistols.

The case is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DH Capital).

‘R$180 cost his life’, says dead security niece

2 of 3 Jorge Luiz Antunes was killed during a robbery at the Village Mall — Photo: Repoduzo/ Redes Sociais Jorge Luiz Antunes was killed during an assault on the Village Mall — Photo: Repoduzo/ Redes Sociais

the victim is Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49 years old. His family stated that he had no training as a security guard and was afraid, but he accepted the vacancy out of necessity.

“He had been unemployed for about five years and this freelancer appeared for him. He, as a family man, had to work to support his family”, said his niece Kênia Antunes.

She was at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Sunday morning (26).

The Village Mall said it regrets the loss of the employee’s life and stated that it is “in contact with direct relatives providing full support”, with respect and solidarity. The administration also reported that it is collaborating with the authorities.

The job at the mall was the result of a friend’s recommendation. He would receive R$ 180 for the night of service which he was not originally scheduled for.

“It was a daily rate of R$180 that cost him his life,” added Kênia.

Jorge was married and had four children. Family members say that he even thought about giving up, but continued to work daily out of necessity. Each shift was 12 hours long.

“He always felt insecure. But he did his best. He always gave his best,” said the niece.

Kênia says she found out about what happened through a co-worker of Jorge’s when the family was together at a granddaughter’s birthday party. He was supposed to go there when he got off work at the mall.

He reportedly told the family to go to the IML on Saturday night, but the body was still at the mall. According to the niece, when they arrived at the shopping center, they were prevented from seeing the body and had no explanation about the disappearance of the victim’s documents and cell phone.

3 of 3 Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction

Bandits were on motorcycles

According to witnesses, the confrontation took place around 18:00, with dozens of shots, rush and closed shops. Agents from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and the Special Operations Battalion were called. The police reported that the criminal action involved 12 robbers on six motorcycles. All were armed with pistols.

According to the Civil Police, preliminary information shows that, after taking the jewelry, the criminals took hostages to leave the mall. There were shots and the security guard died. At

On social media, customers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting reported moments of panic.

“Big movement, heavy weaponry, lots of shooting and running,” wrote one Twitter user who claimed to be at the scene.

Hotline Channels

Phone: (21) 2253-1177

WhatsApp: (21) 99973-1177

“Disque Denúncia RJ” App