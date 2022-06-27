Rock in Rio Lisboa is marked by political acts and Anitta’s acclaim

After two postponements due to the covid-19 pandemic, Rock in Rio Lisboa took place again in the Portuguese capital in 2022. In this second and final weekend of activities, it gathered about 150 thousand people and was marked by political demonstrations. of Brazilian artists, a plea for peace in Ukraine and praised concerts by Anitta and Ney Matogrosso.

On Saturday, the first Brazilian band of the day to perform at the festival was Francisco, El Hombre. Artists who mix Latin musicality put on a show with political demonstrations and criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro on the Rock Your Street stage. It started with few gifts, but conquered curious people who remained until the end.

In the same place, however, today, at 20h (16h in Brasília time) it was Johnny Hooker’s turn. On stage, he recalled the death of his bassist, André Soares, by covid-19, and criticized the delay in the acquisition of vaccines by the federal government in 2020.

“We have a genocidal government in Brazil that delayed the arrival of vaccines. My friend André (Soares), who was my bass player, died of covid. For everyone who died in the pandemic with this murderous government, we will do justice. forget you (victims of covid)”, said

The singer’s opinion encouraged the public, made up mostly of Brazilians, to shout against the current president. Fans also repeated the feat at shows by Rebecca at Galp Music Valley and Anitta at Palco Mundo, shouting “Fora Bolsonaro” and other phases of protest. In addition, Brazilians also used flags with the colors of Brazil and in protest of the government.

Sunday, which sold out and 80,000 attended, was also marked by the subway strike in the city, which hampered the arrival of the public. There was reinforcement in the city’s bus lines and in special event buses. The audience heard by splash chose to go to the city of Rock by taxi or asked for cars by app.

Acclamation of Anitta

Anitta took to the Mundo Stage on the last day of Rock in Lisbon and was acclaimed by the audience. Since the beginning of the afternoon, fans flocked to the grid to get close to the 29-year-old artist from Rio de Janeiro who presented the same scenario as Coachella, but brought a new setlist. Fans of the singer left Brazil and traveled to the European country to see the show full of references to the homeland.

In green, blue and yellow, representing the colors of the Brazilian flag, Anitta entered the stage mounted on the back of a motorcycle, alluding to the motorcycle taxi, to sing “Onda Different”. In a conversation with the press before the show, Anitta said that the selection of songs was designed especially for the Portuguese edition and had the help of friends and local fans through social networks.

Anitta, at different times, danced little steps of funk carioca on stage, in particular, but the moment most excited by those present was in the track “Movimento da sanfoninha”, when she does the little square.

Anitta made everything more intimate when she took her family to the stage and raised the Brazilian flag during the track “Rave de favela”. Rebecca, who sang on the Galp Music Valley stage, was also invited by Anitta and went up to sing “Combatchy” and “Favela arrived”, originally a partnership with Ludmilla.

In addition to funk, another musical genre presented was bossa nova. She sang part of “Garota de Ipanema”, by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Norman Gimbel and Vinicius De Moraes, which was used as a sample for “Girl From Rio”, track of the new CD, “Versions of Me”. “Gata”, *Que rabão” and “Envolver” were also not left out.She left “Show das Poderosas” for the end, the singer’s first hit in Portugal.

Who went through the World Stage?

In addition to Anitta, this Sunday, Portuguese soul band “HMB” and Americans Jason Derulo and Post Malone, headliner of the night, took to the world stage. Bush, UB40, A-Ha and Duran Duran performed the night before, giving an 80’s feel to the new wave-filled night.

Simon Le Bon, lead singer of Duran Duran, even called for peace in Ukraine and dedicated the hit “Ordinary World” to the victims of war. The country’s flag was displayed on the screen throughout the song.

“The people of Ukraine are suffering from an inexplicable, unimaginable experience. We would like to dedicate this song to Ukrainians, we wish them love, kindness, joy, life and success in their country. This song is about believing in the goodness of the world and of the human race,” he said before singing the track.

Ney Matogrosso praised

After two years without touring abroad, Ney Matogrosso returned to Europe to take the stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa in a show consistent with his trajectory, with a lot of rolling and even funk beats in “O Último Dia”. The artist interacted little with the public, limited himself to thanking the Portuguese for the praise, who filled the space in front of the Galp Music Valley stage, the second largest in the Portuguese edition.

“He is ahead of his time”, commented a Portuguese couple who watched the Brazilian’s show for the first time.

Despite not having made political comments, the singer revered the indigenous issue by projecting images on the screen during the song “Ponte de Lápis”.

At the opening, he was applauded with the song “Eu Quero É Botar Meu Bloco Na Rua” (Sérgio Sampaio’s hit that gives title to Ney’s current tour). “Sangue Latino”, “Como Dois e Dois” and “Poema” also moved the audience.

* The reporter traveled at the invitation of the event organization