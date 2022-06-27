Roni talks about almost a goal at Corinthians and says he has Renato Augusto as an inspiration

Corinthians couldn’t get out of 0-0 with Santos, this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. The team, however, took danger to the opponent on a few occasions and one of them was with Roni, who said he was inspired by Renato Augusto at the time of the kick from outside the area defended by John.

“I was already thinking about talking to Renato. Renato is a great friend of mine. We train with these beasts and we’ve been growing a lot. Personally, I’ve been growing a lot on the psychological side, in the physical, professional game and I’ve been pushing myself a lot, because he has a coldness to score goals. The moment the ball came, that’s exactly what I thought. I spoke calmly and tried to get high, I didn’t try to put it hard and almost scored the goal. The next ball will come in, God willing”, he said during the mixed zone.

Roni’s submission took place at the 25-minute mark of the complementary stage. At the time, the midfielder received a pass from Willian at the entrance of the area and, at first, finished placed in John’s left corner. The Santos goalkeeper, however, got the better of it and spread out to the back line.

During the 90 minutes of the match that took place at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians, in addition to Roni’s submission, arrived with danger on nine other opportunities. There were four shots out, four blocked by the opposing defense and one on goal, according to the SofaScore.

Now, Timão is trying to improve his aim to face Boca Juniors at Neo Química Arena. The match, which is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, takes place this Tuesday at 21:30. The return game, in turn, will be at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, on July 5, also at 9:30 pm.

