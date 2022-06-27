Rubens stands out at Atlético-MG in a comeback and celebrates a special goal: “It will be marked” | athletic-mg

One of the names of Atlético-MG’s comeback over Fortaleza, 3-2, was Rubens. The young midfielder started the game on the bench. But faced with the scenario that was outlined, with Fortaleza winning by 2 to 0, he was activated in the final stage. And scored a historic goal for him.

At 30 min of the 2nd half – Rubens’ header from Atlético-MG against Fortaleza

Rubens’ goal was Galo’s first against Fortaleza. It was also his first as a professional.

“It is a day that will be marked for me, to score the first goal, in a game that we were losing, helping the team to turn around. I am very happy ”-he told GaloTV.

1 of 3 Rubens celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético Rubens celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético

Rubens’ teammate, defender Igor Rabello revealed the midfielder’s anxiety for the first goal.

– He started very well, a guy who always dedicates himself in training, games, gives life to the fullest. He was looking forward to this goal. Now he’s gone.

Rubens’ goal came in the 30th minute. Vargas crossed and the 21-year-old midfielder headed it into the net. The goal set Atlético on fire, which sought the heroic comeback with goals from Réver and Matheus Jussa (against).

