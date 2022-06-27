Runner discovers rare disease after vomiting crisis

In medicine, the symptoms suffered by the patient are often generic, or are related to parts of the body that are very different from where they occur. It is estimated that there are about eight thousand rare diseases, and any sign, however simple, could be nothing, but it can also develop into serious conditions.

In 2011, lawyer Dani Americano, then 34, was starting to practice running. On one training day, she ran 50 minutes at the gym — a personal best — and went to celebrate at a friend’s house. “I ate crap, nothing smooth at all. When I got home, I threw up. Today, looking back, I identify that it was different from normal,” she says.

She thought it was just the different food, but the vomiting persisted for two months. Dani lost eight kilos, went to several doctors, and none discovered the problem. “I did a lot of tests, but we didn’t find out what it was. In the same way that they appeared, the vomiting disappeared out of nowhere”, recalls the lawyer.

The resident of Niterói continued taking tests, until one day, while playing tennis, she began to feel a strange numbness in the soles of her feet. The professor and the cardiologist thought it was the tight shoe. The endocrinologist said that her body was reorganizing the vitamins lost in the months she had spent vomiting. “I didn’t know what it was, but I was sure it wasn’t my sneakers,” she says.

Over the next few weeks, the numbness crept through her body. First up to the knee. Worried, but believing it to be a muscle problem, she talked to the husband of a friend who is a vascular surgeon – he said it wasn’t a circulation problem, and it appeared to be something neurological. “There, he began to save my life. It was the end of the year, I looked for several neurologists and couldn’t find a place. The numbness was going up,” she recalls.

When she was able to consult, Dani asked the neurologist if the symptoms were compatible with those of multiple sclerosis, but he denied it. “I did the peripheral nerve exams, MRI, and everything was ok. He told me it was normal, but the numbness continued to rise and was already in the waist, when I started to walk pulling my leg”, recalls the lawyer.

The next symptom was not being able to urinate. She spent an entire day unable to pee despite a full bladder. The lawyer says that she was under the shower, but even so, nothing came out. She returned to the hospital.

“I found a first angel there. The doctor asked why I was dragging my legs, and I told him my whole story. He said the bladder had something to do with the leg, and he decided to have me admitted to the neurology treatment center. I spent 33 days in the hospital. In the first three days, I lost movement from the waist down, and we started to infuse a steroid into the vein to stop the inflammation. Little by little, my movements started to come back”, she says, grateful to the professional.

However, at the end of her hospital stay, Dani began to feel pain in her neck, and she could no longer eat alone or lift her fork to her mouth. She says that during the time she was hospitalized, at each shift shift, a neurologist came with a new diagnosis. A doctor claimed it was vitamin B12 deficiency, and released the lawyer in the midst of a pain crisis.

“I went home, and I could walk about 10 steps. It got worse, I felt pain all the time. The physical therapist was my second angel. He saw that I got worse at home, spoke to the head of neurology, and I went back to the ICU. I couldn’t move from the chest down, without strength, movement or feeling. I did the MRI and they saw that the inflammation was in the brain stem, if it went any further, it would be vegetating, or even dead,” he reports.

The third angel, neurologist André Matta, went to assess the condition, and said that it did not look like multiple sclerosis, that there was B12 deficiency, but that was not the reason for the crisis, that the characteristics were neuromyelitis optica (NMO). By then, Dani was no longer able to walk, and transport for exams was done by ambulance.

“I went for an MRI, and when I got home, the doctor sent me back to the hospital immediately. Inflammation was rising again. I was hospitalized for another 14 days, I started another medication,” she explains. She came to Brasília, where she spent two more months in the Sarah hospital. She repeated tests, including one that measures anti-aquaporin 4, the antibody that is characteristic of patients with NMO. She came back negative.

Dani was on the NMO spectrum but didn’t have the classic symptoms. In 2013, she traveled to the United States, where she consulted with an NMO specialist at the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s leading research hospitals. There, after specific and more sensitive tests, she was finally able to close the diagnosis.

The disease

Neurologist Felipe Von Glenn, from the University of Brasília, explains that neuromyelitis optica is an inflammatory disease of the brain caused by an antibody (antiaquaporin 4) that binds to astrocytes (cells that supply neurons) and causes inflammation and damage to the organ. It is an autoimmune condition, with no known cause, and which usually affects women between 30 and 50 years old.

“The main symptom is sudden loss of vision, which can be in one or both eyes, followed by difficulty urinating, loss of strength in the legs associated with pain, can cause nausea and vomiting that does not stop even with medication”, he details. the doctor.

He says that, in the past, NMO was thought to be a type of multiple sclerosis, a concept that only dropped in 2005, when anti-aquaporin 4 was discovered. According to Von Glenn, the clinical manifestation of NMO is usually more severe and intense, and symptoms progress faster.

Treatment consists of dealing with the acute phase of the disease, and is based on intravenous corticosteroids (as Dani did in the hospital). There are medicines arriving in Brazil to prevent the patient from having new outbreaks in the long term. “For now, there is no cure. It is a disease that can kill if left untreated, and the individual is at risk of brain damage, especially in the region that controls breathing, which can lead to death,” says the specialist.

Life after diagnosis

After getting the diagnosis of inflammatory disease, Dani decided to do whatever she could to prevent the condition from progressing. She started with food. Since 2012, she has not eaten any dairy products or foods that contain gluten. In 2015, she decided to go a year without sugar or sweetener — because of the steroid, which swells a lot, the lawyer says that she gained five sizes of clothes.

After a year of restrictive dieting, her taste buds changed and she no longer felt the need for sweets. Dani deflated everything she earned from the meds. “As I lost weight, I gained more energy, I was less tired, but I still needed home care because of my health condition. In 2014, a friend took me on a Hawaiian canoe ride, it was beautiful, I shared it on social media and the health plan used the photos to say that I didn’t need home care,” she recalls.

In 2016, Dani lost her home care and created the profile @meninacoragem on Instagram to share her routine. The idea was to encourage people to continue living regardless of the challenge.

“At the end of the day, having missed home care was one of the greatest gifts I received. I improved a lot. With the change in diet and lifestyle, last year I was able to stand for 60 seconds without support,” she says.

In treatment, she continues to take corticosteroids and pain medication, but believes that an important part of her recovery was food and faith. Dani says that she seeks to think positive, to be grateful for what she has already achieved. Whether she’ll walk again one day, she doesn’t know, but she works for it.

