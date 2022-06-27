Russia announces attack on Ukrainian military training center

posted on 06/26/2022 09:01



(credit: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Moscow, Russia – Russia said on Sunday it had attacked three military training centers in northern and western Ukraine, including one near the Polish border, days before a NATO summit, of which Poland is a member.

These bombings were carried out with “high-precision weapons from Russian aerospace forces and Kalibr (cruise) missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Among the targets is a military training center for Ukrainian forces in the Starytchi district of the Lviv region, about thirty kilometers from the Polish border.

The other two targeted Ukrainian training centers are in the Jytomyr region (central west) and the Chernihiv region (north).

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, quoted in the statement, did not specify where or when the missiles were launched, but the Ukraine announced on Saturday that Russia carried out attacks that day from Belarus.a country bordering the north.

With these bombings, Russia once again remembers that it is capable of hitting any part of Ukrainian territory, despite the fact that most of its operations are currently carried out in the east and south of the country.