Russia may supply nuclear weapons to Belarus due to aggressive West policy, says Putin

“We will transfer the Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles in both conventional and nuclear versions,” said Vladimir Putin.

support the 247

ICL

Reuters – Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarus counterpart on Saturday that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The information is from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expressed concern about the “aggressive”, “confrontational” and “repulsive” policies of its neighbors Lithuania and Poland.

He asked Putin to help Belarus mount a “symmetrical response” to what he said were the US-led NATO alliance’s nuclear-armed flights near Belarus’ borders.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Putin said he saw no need at the moment for a symmetrical response, but that Russian-made Su-25 jets from Belarus could, if necessary, be upgraded at Russian factories.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We will transfer the Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles in both conventional and nuclear versions,” he said in a summary of the meeting by the Foreign Ministry.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Iskander-M, a mobile guided missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING