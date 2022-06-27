Russian troops take the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after one of the bloodiest fighting of the war

Fall of Sievierodonetsk was Russia’s biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month.

Reuters – Russian forces occupied Sievierodonetsk in its entirety on Saturday, the eastern Ukrainian city’s mayor said, confirming Kiev’s biggest battlefield setback in more than a month, after weeks of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces classified the city’s retreat as a “tactical retreat” to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk, on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets River.

Pro-Russian separatists say Moscow forces are now attacking Lysychansk.

The fall of Sievierodonetsk – which was once home to more than 100,000 people and is now practically a desert – was Russia’s biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. And it transforms the scene on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, after weeks in which Moscow’s huge advantage in firepower yielded only minor gains.

Russia now hopes to press on and gain more ground on the opposite bank of the river, while Ukraine believes the price Moscow paid to capture the small town’s ruins leaves opposing forces vulnerable to a counter-attack in the coming weeks.

“The city is now under full Russian occupation. They are trying to establish their own order and as far as I know they have appointed some sort of commander,” Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television.

