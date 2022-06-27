Sanctions lead Russia to 1st foreign debt default since 1918; Kremlin denies and talks about artificial default | Economy

Russia defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House said, as sweeping sanctions effectively excluded the country from the global financial system and made its assets untouchable.

The Kremlin, which has the money to make the payments thanks to oil and gas revenues, quickly rejected the claims, accusing the West of driving the country into an “artificial default”.

A US official said on Monday that the default shows how much sanctions are impacting Russia’s economy. “This morning’s news about the discovery of Russia’s default, for the first time in over a century, situates the strength of the actions the US, along with allies and partners, have taken, as well as the impact on the Russian economy,” said one. US authority during the G7 summit in Germany.

Earlier, some bondholders said they had not received accrued interest on Monday after a key payment deadline expired a day earlier, according to Reuters.

Russia has struggled to meet payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine as sweeping sanctions cut the country off the global financial system and made its assets untouchable for many investors.

Russia bombs Kiev again

What does the Russian government say?

The Kremlin quickly rejected allegations that it had defaulted and blamed the West. Russia has said it has the money to pay, calling the default artificial as sanctions prevent holders of foreign bonds from receiving the money.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia made the bond payments due in May, but the fact that they were blocked by Euroclear because of Western sanctions on Russia “is no problem. our”.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said there is no reason for Russia to default but cannot send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to trick it into artificial default.

Russia’s efforts to avoid what would be its first major default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution in 1918 hit an insurmountable problem in late May when the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control effectively blocked Moscow to make payments.

“Since March we had thought that a Russian default was likely to be inevitable, and the question was just when,” Dennis Hranitzky, head of sovereign litigation at law firm Quinn Emanuel, told Reuters ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

A formal default would be largely symbolic, as Russia cannot borrow internationally at the moment and does not need to do so thanks to abundant oil and gas export earnings. But the stigma will likely increase your borrowing costs in the future.

The payments in question are $100 million in interest on two bonds, one denominated in dollars and the other in euros, which Russia was due to pay on May 27. The payments had a 30-day grace period, which expired on Sunday.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance said it had made payments to its National Settlement Depository (NSD) in euros and dollars, adding that it had complied with its obligations.

Some Taiwanese bondholders had not received payments on Monday, sources told Reuters.

With no exact deadline specified in the prospectus, lawyers say Russia may have until the end of the next business day to pay bondholders.

Credit rating agencies usually formally lower a country’s rating to reflect default, but this does not apply in the case of Russia as most agencies no longer rate the country.

In another step to expand sanctions on Moscow, the British government said on Sunday that Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada would ban new imports of Russian gold.