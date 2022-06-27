São Paulo saves holders, draws with Juventude and sees the G-4 further away – 26/06/2022

A cold afternoon in the capital of São Paulo represented the goalless draw between São Paulo and Juventude, today (26), at Morumbi, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Sparing some of its holders because of physical wear, Rogério Ceni’s team showed difficulty in completing the plays created and now sees the leaders of the competition even further away.

The tie at home made São Paulo reach 19 points, in eighth place. The difference to Internacional, the first team within the direct classification zone for Libertadores, is five points. In the last eight games, Rogério Ceni’s team won only one. After the final whistle, the team heard boos from just over 20,000 fans present at Morumbi.

For today’s game, Rogério Ceni left Jonathan Calleri, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa and Reinaldo on the bench, all starting in both matches against Palmeiras. Only the left-back did not enter the second half of the tie with Juventude.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul remains in a desperate situation, but returns home with a point in their luggage in the debut of coach Umberto Louzer. Juventude is in the runner-up of the competition with 11 points, four less than América-MG, the first team outside the relegation zone.

Live from Sao Paulo

It went well: Igor Gomes

The midfielder maintained his importance in São Paulo’s transition. On an uninspired afternoon for the attackers, Igor Gomes played his role in managing to create the best situations for the tricolor team in the match.

Sorry: Luciano

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The lack of goals seems to be affecting the São Paulo striker. Without hitting the net since May 8, Luciano was not calm in decision-making, especially in the first half. On two occasions, he opted for the kick instead of playing for a free-kick teammate.

São Paulo suffers man of reference

The consecutive number of games made Rogério Ceni start the match with Calleri on the bench. The absence of the Brasileirão’s top scorer left São Paulo struggling to complete the high amount of chances created in the first half.

São Paulo was able to build on the flanks, but they needed someone inside the area to complete the goal. Eder even tried, and even risked three headers towards César’s goal, but none with danger.

The other forwards selected by Ceni also performed below expectations in the first half. Coming from nine games without scoring, Luciano was anxious in the first half and missed the decision in two key plays. In the first, he tried the kick instead of playing for Eder, who invaded the free area of ​​the mark. A short time later, Rigoni was the one who appeared free and, once again, Luciano preferred the submission, stopping in the Gaucho defense.

Ceni puts the three spared on the field

The poor efficiency in the first half made Rogério Ceni return to the second stage with two changes. Spared, Jonathan Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor entered the vacancies of Eder and Patrick, respectively. At 15 minutes, the third spared also entered. Rafinha, who made many mistakes throughout the game, came out for Diego Costa.

The last change made São Paulo change the way they play. Initially in a 4-1-3-2, Rogério Ceni’s team started to act in a 3-5-2, with Rigoni occupying the right wing.

The exchanges kept São Paulo in control of the game and made the team start to bother the rival more. In response, Juventude started to value time and try to win on counterattacks.

Miranda loses and Calleri miss clear chances

Rogério Ceni changed the attack in an attempt to make the use of the submissions improve. But it was with a defender that São Paulo’s first big chance in the match appeared. In the 19th minute, Calleri won the dispute with a header after a corner and the ball landed on Miranda’s foot, free, in the small area. Shirt 22 kicked to the right of César’s goal.

In the final minutes, the ball of the game appeared for Calleri, but the Argentine did not take advantage of it either. After a deflection on the first post, shirt 9 appeared free, but headed out.

Rigoni leave the field booed

the bad phase of Rigoni seems to bother São Paulo fans more and more. Without scoring since March 19, the Argentine played one more game and was replaced in the second half by André Anderson. On the way out of the field, shirt 7 heard boos from the crowd.

Sao Paulo game

São Paulo maintained its strategy of creating plays from the side, even without the presence of Jonathan Calleri. The absence of a reference man, however, proved to be a problem for the team to get the goal. In the second half, with Calleri on the field and a new formation, Tricolor bothered more, but not enough to win.

the youth game

In the first match under Umberto Louzer, Juventude adopted a strategy of waiting for São Paulo to attack in order to try to respond with speed. The tactic had worked in the first game between them, in Caxias do Sul, for the Copa do Brasil, but it proved to be ineffective today at Morumbi. Jandrei left the game without having made any great saves.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 0 X 0 YOUTH

Competition: 14th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: June 26, 2022, at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Morumbi Stadium (SP)

Public: 20,466 people

Income: BRL 780,806.00

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: –

Yellow cards: Patrick, Rodrigo Nestor and Pablo Maia, for São Paulo; Ricardo Bueno, Capixaba and Jadson, for Juventude

red cards: –

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Rafinha (Diego Costa), Miranda, Léo, Welington; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Patrick (Rodrigo Nestor), Luciano (Igor Vinícius); Rigoni (André Anderson) and Eder (Calleri). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

YOUTH: Caesar; Soares, Thalisson, Forster, Moraes Jr.; Yuri (Jean), Jadson, Capixaba (Guilherme Parede), Chico Kim (Paulo Henrique); Ricardo Bueno and Óscar Ruiz (Edinho). Technician: Umberto Louzer.