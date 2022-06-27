save a life or public health?

The Brazilian model for incorporating high-cost drugs into the SUS was inspired by the system developed in the 1990s by the United Kingdom Public Health (NHS).

There, there is Nice (National Institute of Excellence in Health and Care), an organization created in 1999 that brings together multidisciplinary technical teams to evaluate the scientific evidence of high-cost drugs to be sure if the health gains for the population in general would justify the inclusion of the drug in the public system.

Around here, a similar body only appeared in 2011, with the foundation of Conitec, but the similarities end there.

Professor at the Department of Policy, Management and Health at the School of Public Health at USP (University of São Paulo), Fernando Aith says that Nice’s decisions are collegiate, unlike Conitec, which is just a consultative body.

“In Brazil, who deliberates remains, monocratically, the political authority, in this case the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health”. Today, who runs the portfolio is Sandra de Castro Barros.

In addition, Nice created an index, a cost-benefit ceiling to decide whether to incorporate a drug into the British system.

“They have a calculation that evaluates the benefits that the new drug supposedly brings in relation to the cost of drugs already on the market. If this number is below the ceiling, the drug is incorporated, if not, it is not incorporated”, he explains. “That doesn’t exist in Brazil.”

The NHS announced in March last year an agreement with Norvatis that guaranteed a discount (an undisclosed amount) to incorporate Zolgensma into the British public system.

According to the professor, Nice has legitimacy in the United Kingdom because it is an eminently technical body. “There is no political interference in the analysis process. If Nice has decided that it will not incorporate, no judge will determine that England give the drug, unlike Brazil”, where “the judge ends up disregarding Conitec’s decisions”.

To UOLConitec only said that the law that created it and the decree that regulates it “advocate social participation in all the demands evaluated by the commission”.

Promoter of Human Rights in São Paulo, Reynaldo Mapelli Júnior addressed the issue in his doctoral thesis in Sciences at the USP School of Medicine. For him, the SUS should not offer drugs “not yet approved by Conitec”, as is the case with Zolgensma.

“High-cost medication needs to be approved by Anvisa and then by Conitec so that it can be included in public policies”, he argues.

He agrees that the medical prescription and the court decision do not always respect this criterion. “In general, when you say that the remedy is fundamental, it is not: there are therapeutic alternatives for that treatment.”