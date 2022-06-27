Savings or CDI? Find out which is the best for fixed income after high interest rates

Interest rates in Brazil have been on a steady rise since last year. The Selic rate hit 13.25% per year, while the DI or CDI applied to investment income reached 12.65%. In practice, fixed income income has become even more advantageous.

The exception to fixed income is savings, which froze the rate at less than 7% per year. This means that the money invested in it will yield much less than inflation, which currently exceeds 10%. Therefore, bets on CDI can be more advantageous. It is only necessary to understand how the basic functioning of income occurs.

Almost ¼ of fixed income income comes from savings

According to data from the authorities, almost 23% of fixed income investments in Brazil are related to savings. The Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) guaranteed this information.

So, if you have money applied to fixed income, know that there are better and more profitable options to invest right now.

How does the CDI for fixed income work?

The acronym CDI stands for Interbank Deposit Certificates. In practice, it is a rate backed by operations carried out between the banks themselves. In general, they are assets based on private bonds or public bonds that yield as the Selic rate varies in the country.

Some types of CDI are:

LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit);

LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit);

CDB (bank deposit certificate);

RDB (Bank Deposit Receipt).

All of them are safe options to invest money in addition to savings and fit with fixed income. This means that every month there will be profit to receive on top of the money that is stopped in your account.

Consult your bank to learn more about the subject and what CDI options it offers when investing your income funds.