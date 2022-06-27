SC vice-governor releases video to counter claim that Bolsonaro told her to go back; watch | Santa Catarina

Videos circulate on social media that show President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asking supporters to stay “behind” during his participation in an act in Balneário Camboriú on Saturday (25). Deputy Governor of SC Daniela Reinehr From another angle, sent to the report by Daniela, the phrase seems to have been directed at former Fisheries Secretary, Jorge Seif, when he tried to take the president’s hand. See video above.

The images that went viral show the president saying “stay back, my God in Heaven” and waving towards Daniela. Wanted, Daniela reaffirmed this Sunday (26) that Seif, in an attempt to approach the president “was warned that it would not be time to do so, by the president himself”.

According to the deputy governor, the video “demonstrates very clearly what happened”. “Editing videos with biased versions to distort facts is not part of the work agenda,” said the deputy governor’s office.

Also wanted by g1 SCSeif confirmed that he tried to take Bolsonaro’s hand and that the refusal occurred to avoid possible early pre-campaign complaints. According to the politician, Bolsonaro had already warned supporters that the event was of a religious and not a political nature.

Daniela is a pre-candidate for federal deputy. Seif is expected to run for the Senate. In addition to them, Senator Jorginho Mello, who is a pre-candidate for the Government of Santa Catarina, also participated in the event.

“He [Bolsonaro], actually he only said ‘comegum behind you’. He didn’t give a hand to me, not to Daniela, not to Jorginho Mello and asked us to move away”, he said.

According to the member of the Electoral Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association of Santa Catarina (OAB/SC) and specialist on the subject, Paulo Fretta, the argument of avoiding a possible denunciation of an early election campaign is plausible, since pre-candidates do not may exercise acts of government.

“As they were there as pre-candidates, mixing them with the president could bring some kind of dubious interpretation. So, maybe, that’s why the president chose to leave them behind”, explained Fretta.

Electoral propaganda is only authorized from the 15th of August. For now, pre-candidates can participate in public events as long as they do not make explicit requests to vote.

