SC vice governor says Bolsonaro did not tell her to go ‘backwards’

Daniela pre-candidate for federal deputy (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The deputy governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Reinehr (PL), said that she was not ordered by President Jair Bolsonaro to leave him during an event held in Balnerio Cambori, on Saturday (25/6), where businessman Luciano Hang was also present.

A video in which Bolsonaro (PL) asks supporters, including the deputy governor, to stay “behind” went viral on social media.

To deny that, Daniela Reinehr published a series of photos next to the president.

“If you refer to the time when the pre-candidate for the Senate Jorge Seif (PL) approached President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was warned that it was not the time to do so, by the President himself, I prefer to leave this other angle recorded in the same situation”, said Daniela Reinehr in a note released by her press office.

Check out the uploaded video:

State of Minesthe deputy said that the videos “demonstrate very clearly what happened”. Tothe deputy said that the videos “demonstrate very clearly what happened”. “I was there participating in the march as a supporter of the transformation movement in Brazil and Santa Catarina,” she said.

Daniela pre-candidate for federal deputy. In addition to her, Senator Jorginho Mello, who is a pre-candidate for the Government of Santa Catarina, also participated in the event.

“go back”