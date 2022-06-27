Security body killed by criminals at Village Mall will be buried this Monday in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro



Jorge Luiz Antunes, worked as a freelancer at the VillageMall mall, – Reproduction

Rio – The body of security guard Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49, will be buried at 1 pm next Monday (27), at the Nova Iguaçu Cemetery, in Nova Iguaçu. Unemployed for five years, he had been freelancing at the mall for about a year and a half. For the shift, Antunes would receive R$ 180.

Jorge was working when the jewelry store robbery took place. During the action of the thieves in the mall, customers reported hearing dozens of shots, running and closed stores. At least 12 armed criminals participated in the robbery. A couple with a child and an employee were used as hostages.

A resident of Nova Iguaçu, the dead security guard left his wife, four children and grandchildren. This Sunday (26), family members went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in the Center, to recognize the victim’s body.

“It was cowardice. They shot him in the face, he put his hands in front of him to defend himself. He was the head of the family. My aunt worked as a general services assistant and lost her job a month ago. They were going to start a construction to renovate their house. The material is bought and the bricklayer would go there today. Working at the mall was his bread and butter”, said Kênia Cristina Antunes, 29, the security guard’s niece.

According to Kênia, the family was going to the birthday party when a cousin called saying that something serious had happened to their uncle. A mall security guard went to the home of Antunes’ relatives, said that there had been a robbery at the place and that he had been shot and died.

Before acting as security, he worked unloading trucks. His children are adults and two of them also provide security services at the mall.