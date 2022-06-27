Security body killed in Village Mall robbery to be buried this Monday | Rio de Janeiro

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 9 am. The burial was scheduled for 1 pm.

1 of 3 Jorge Luiz Antunes was killed during a robbery at the Village Mall — Photo: Repoduzo/ Redes Sociais Jorge Luiz Antunes was killed during an assault on the Village Mall — Photo: Repoduzo/ Redes Sociais

Jorge’s family stated that he had no training as a security guard and was afraid, but he accepted the vacancy out of necessity.

“He had been unemployed for about five years, and this freelancer appeared for him. He, as a family man, had to work to earn a living”, said the niece. Kenia Antunes.

The job at the mall was the result of a friend’s recommendation. he would receive R$180 per night of service which he was not originally scheduled for.

“It was a daily rate of R$180 that cost him his life,” added Kênia.

Jorge was married and had four children. Family members say that he even thought about giving up, but continued to work daily out of necessity. Each shift had 12 hours long.

“He always felt insecure. But he did his best. He always gave his best,” said the niece.

Kênia says she learned about the crime through a co-worker of Jorge’s when the family was together at a granddaughter’s birthday party. He was supposed to go there when he got off work at the mall.

2 of 3 Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction

Bandits were on motorcycles

According to witnesses, the confrontation took place around 18:00, with dozens of shots, rush and closed shops. Agents from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and the Special Operations Battalion were called. The police reported that the criminal action involved 12 robbers on six motorcycles. All were armed with pistols.

According to the Civil Police, preliminary information shows that, after taking the jewelry, the criminals took hostages to leave the mall. There were shots and the security guard died.

On social media, customers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting reported moments of panic.

“Big movement, heavy weaponry, lots of shooting and running,” wrote one Twitter user who claimed to be at the scene.

The Village Mall said it regrets the loss of the employee’s life and stated that it is “in contact with direct relatives providing full support”, with respect and solidarity. The administration also reported that it is collaborating with the authorities.

3 of 3 Dial denunciation offers 50 thousand for information about jewelery thieves — Photo: Disclosure Dial denunciation offers 50 thousand for information about jewelery thieves – Photo: Disclosure

Disque Denúncia is offering a R$50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the robbery. According to the Civil Police, about 12 criminals participated in the robbery, all armed with pistols.

The case is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DH Capital).

Hotline Channels

Phone: (21) 2253-1177

WhatsApp: (21) 99973-1177

“Disque Denúncia RJ” App