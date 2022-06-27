Security guard killed in VillageMall robbery stopped going to grandson’s birthday to earn R$180 on the night of the tragedy

Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49, the security guard who died after a robbery at a jewelry store at the VillageMall shopping mall, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, stopped going to his six-year-old grandson’s birthday to work this Saturday (25/06), that the crime happened. Unemployed for five years, he had been freelancing at the mall for about a year and a half. For each shift, Antunes would receive R$180.

“It was cowardice. They shot him in the face, and he put his hands in front of him to defend himself. He was the head of the family. My aunt worked as a general service assistant and lost her job a month ago. They were going to start a renovation work on their house. The material is bought and the mason would go there today. Working at the mall was his bread and butter.”Kênia Cristina Antunes, 29, the niece of the security guard, told the newspaper The day.

A resident of Nova Iguaçu, the dead security guard left his wife, four children and grandchildren. This Sunday (26), family members went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in the Center, to recognize the victim’s body.

A Flamenguist, Antunes was very close to his family. Before acting as security, he worked unloading trucks. His children are adults and two of them also provide security services at the mall. According to his family, he doesn’t even have training as a security guard.

During the action of the thieves in the mall, customers reported hearing dozens of shots, running and closed stores. At least 12 armed criminals participated in the robbery. A couple with a child and an employee were used as hostages.