See how to get the Caixa Tem loan

THE Federal Savings Bank release through the app box has a microcredit of up to R$ 1 thousand for individuals who wish to undertake. The Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) is also available in the amount of up to BRL 3,000 for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

The initiative is being funded with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the value is approximately R$ 3 billion. According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, in the first days of the program’s effectiveness, thousands of hirings were registered. It is worth mentioning that the service remains active.

Digital SIM

Microcredit has two target audiences, individuals who want to undertake and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The conditions for each are as follows:

Individuals: credit of up to BRL 1,000, interest rate from 1.95% per month and payment in up to 24 months.

Legal entities (MEI): credit of up to R$ 3 thousand, interest rates from 1.99% per month and up to 24 months to pay.

It is worth mentioning that loans are also available for negative people, as long as their debt does not exceed R$ 3 thousand. In the case of MEIs, it is necessary to have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service.

How to apply for credit?

It is important to note that the application process is also different between groups. See more below.

for individuals

It will be necessary to download or update the registration data in the application box has and perform the following steps:

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”; Answer the quiz; Choose the credit amount; Choose the best date for payment of installments; Choose the number of installments; Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it; It will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Box.

For legal entities (MEIs)

In practice, the applicant will have to go in person to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, as follows:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery Receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).

When will I be able to receive the loan amount?

According to information released by CAIXA, the credit of R$ 1,000 or R$ 3,000 will be released within 10 days, counting from the registration update date. After approval, the client may contract the amount and resources that will be credited immediately to the account.