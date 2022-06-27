See what is known about the murder of an elderly couple from Ceará in Rio de Janeiro – Security

An elderly couple from Ceará was found dead, in an apartment in the prime area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, last Saturday (25). The suspect of committing the crime, the ex-son-in-law of the victims, was arrested in flagrante delicto. Understand the case:

What happened?

Geraldo Pereira Coelho, 73, and Oselia da Silva Coelho, 72, were found dead by their son, English teacher and musician from Ceará, Felipe da Silva Coelho, 39, in an apartment in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood. The couple was on a sofa bed in the residence, with stab wounds.

Read too

Who committed the crime?

The suspect of committing the double homicide is the victims’ ex-son-in-law, Navy officer Cristiano da Silva Lacerda, 49, who was found injured, inside a trunk bed, in the same property.

Cristiano was unconscious, in a high state of intoxication, holding a knife dirty with blood and had a bottle of alcoholic beverage next to him. Boxes of the controlled medication Clonazepan were also found at the scene.

He left the apartment detained in a wheelchair and is in custody at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, Rio de Janeiro.

Subtitle: Cristiano is a naval officer Photograph: Reproduction / Social Networks

What is the motive for the crime?

According to the first police investigations, the crime was motivated by Cristiano Lacerda’s jealousy with her ex-boyfriend, Felipe Coelho.

Felipe detailed to the newspaper O Globo that he had to go to an event in Ipanema last Friday night (24), and left his parents with Cristiano.

The ex-boyfriend started texting Felipe, saying that his mother was feeling sick. “He said that my mother was not well and that I was supposed to go back. At the same time I asked for an Uber,” he said.

Felipe da Silva Coelho victim’s son “He kept sending other messages, asking if I would come back or stay with my friends. He also offended me.”

How did the crime happen?

Felipe Coelho also told, in the interview, that he found his parents already dead when he got home. He screamed, asked the neighbors for help, who tried to help. And he even asked the condominium manager if she had heard the noise of a fight or an argument.

As the woman denied any noise, he believes Cristiano killed the parents while they were sleeping. “I just hope he pays for everything he’s done. I’m suffering a lot from this”, he pointed out.

How was the love relationship?

Felipe stated that he was no longer dating Cristiano. The relationship was broken after two years, due to an aggression caused by the naval officer.

The two met in 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Felipe lived in Fortaleza and later moved to Rio de Janeiro, moving to an apartment in Jardim Botânico.

However, during this year’s Carnival, Cristiano would have slapped Felipe in the face and punched Felipe in the chest. The aggression made him decide to end the relationship. They continued to live together until the suspect found another place to live.

What did the victims do in Rio?

The elderly lived in Fortaleza and had been in Rio de Janeiro since June 17, visiting their son. The return ticket to the capital of Ceará was scheduled for the next Tuesday (28).

Subtitle: Felipe’s parents came to visit the teacher and would return to Fortaleza on June 28 Photograph: Reproduction / Social networks

Now, the bodies of Geraldo and Oselia Coelho will be brought to Fortaleza next Monday (27th) to be buried, according to the Extra portal.