See who can take the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in BH today (27/6) – Gerais

The City of Belo Horizonte (PBH) called for people over 40 years old to receive the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The estimated audience is around 384,000 people. Check the vaccination schedule.
On Tuesday (28/6), PBH summoned citizens aged 44, 45 and 46, complete to date, and with at least four months since receiving the third dose. On Wednesday (29/6), the audience is expanded to people aged 40, 41, 42 and 43.
The City Hall points out that the 41-year-old public who took Janssen should receive another booster dose.
On Thursday (30/6) and Friday (1/6) the vaccination will be aimed at recapping a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.
In addition, PBH also maintains actions to recap the priority groups and age groups already summoned, including children, whether for the application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose.
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais