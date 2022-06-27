See who can take the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in BH today (27/6) – Gerais

City hall summoned citizens aged 47, 48 and 49 for this Monday (27/6) (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The City of Belo Horizonte (PBH) called for people over 40 years old to receive the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The estimated audience is around 384,000 people. Check the vaccination schedule.

This Monday (27/6), residents of Belo Horizonte aged 47, 48 and 49, completed until this date, with at least four months since receiving the third dose, can take the booster dose.

On Tuesday (28/6), PBH summoned citizens aged 44, 45 and 46, complete to date, and with at least four months since receiving the third dose. On Wednesday (29/6), the audience is expanded to people aged 40, 41, 42 and 43.

The City Hall points out that the 41-year-old public who took Janssen should receive another booster dose.

On Thursday (30/6) and Friday (1/6) the vaccination will be aimed at recapping a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.

In addition, PBH also maintains actions to recap the priority groups and age groups already summoned, including children, whether for the application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose.

The locations, criteria and documents required for the vaccination of each public can be consulted on the City Hall portal.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais