see who will pay dividends this week

In the last week of June and the beginning of next month (between the 27th and 1st of July), stock exchange giants are among the companies that will pay dividends and interest on equity to its investors.
One of the main highlights will be the payment of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)which will deliver approximately R$1.42 of dividends per share and approximately R$0.25 of interest on equity per share.
Another company that will distribute will be Copel (CPLE6), which will pay up to R$0.51 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.97%. The company also determined JCP in the amount of R$ 0.10 per share. In all, there will be 12 companies that will distribute proceeds to their shareholders.
To ensure future distributions, also pay attention to the cut-off dates for Hypera (HYPE3), Itau (ITUB3 and ITUB4), Alive (VIVT3) and Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4). See the full calendar below.
Remembering that to be entitled to receive dividends and interest on equity, the investor must have the papers in their portfolio on the day of the cut-off date and that it is not necessary to take any action. The money will automatically be available in the brokerage account. Follow the details of each payment below.
Dividend schedule of the week
Monday (27): Sabesp (SBSP3), Usiminas (USIM3);
Tuesday (28): Banrisul (BRSR6);
Thursday (30): Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), Bradesco (BBDC3, BBDC4), Cemig (CMIG4), CPFL (CPFE3), Copel (CPFL6), M. Dias (MDIA3);
Friday (1st): Bradesco (BBDC4), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Itaú (ITUB4).
Dividends and JCP of the week
Monday, 27
Sabesp (SBSP3)
Type: dividends
Value: BRL 0.94
Cut-off date: 04/28/2022
Payday: 06/27/2022
Yield (yield): 2.03%
Usiminas (USIM3, USIM5, USIM6)
Type: dividends
Value: BRL 0.57, BRL 0.62 and BRL 0.62
Cut-off date: 04/28/2022
Payday: 06/20/2022
Yield (yield): 5.06%, 5.11% and 0%
Tuesday, 28
Banrisul (BRSR3, BRSR5, and BRSR6)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.37, BRL 0.37 and BRL 0.37
Cut-off date: 06/10/2022
Payday: 06/28/2022
Yield (yield): 3.22%, 0% and 3.78%
Thursday, 30
Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.25
Cut-off date: 06/13/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 0.73%
Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.17 and BRL 0.19
Cut-off date: 06/20/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 1.14% and 1.04%
Cemig (CMIG3)
Type: JCP and dividends
Value: BRL 0.28 and BRL 0.29
Cut-off date: 12/21/2021 and 04/29/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 1.50% and 1.56%
Cemig (CMIG4)
Type: JCP and dividends
Value: BRL 0.28 and BRL 0.29
Cut-off date: 12/21/2021 and 04/29/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 2.03% and 2.75%
CPFL (CPFE3)
Type: Dividend
Value: BRL 0.32
Cut-off date: 04/29/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 0.90%
Copel (CPLE6)
Type: JCP and dividend
Value: BRL 0.10 and BRL 0.51
Cut-off date: 12/30/2021 and 04/29/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 1.66% and 6.97%
M. Dias (MDIA3)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.05
Cut-off date: 06/15/2022
Payday: 06/30/2022
Yield (yield): 1.66% and 6.97%
Friday (7/1)
Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.0172 and BRL 0.0189
Cut-off date: 01/06/2022
Payday: 01/07/2022
Yield (yield): 0.10% and 0.09%
Itaúsa (ITSA3, ITSA4)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.02 and BRL 0.02
Cut-off date: 05/30/2022
Payday: 01/07/2022
Yield (yield): 0.24% and 0.25%
Itaú (ITUB3 and ITUB4)
Type: JCP
Value: BRL 0.017 and BRL 0.017
Cut-off date: 05/31/2022
Payday: 01/07/2022
Yield (yield): 0.08% and 0.07%
Cut-off date for payment of dividends and JCP
Next week, several companies scheduled the cut-off date for payment of dividends and interest on equity. See the calendar below:
Monday (27):
Hypera (HYPE3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.30 per share (no scheduled payment date);
Thursday (30)
Itaú (ITUB3 and ITUB4) – Interest on equity of R$ 0.017 per share with payment on August 1, 2022;
Alive (VIVT3) – Interest on equity of R$0.28 per share, paid on September 31, 2023;
Friday (1st)
Bradesco (BBDC3) — Interest on equity of R$0.017 per share with payment on August 1, 2022;
Bradesco (BBDC4) — Interest on equity of BRL 0.018 per paper with payment on August 1, 2022.
Bearing in mind that this agenda item dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.