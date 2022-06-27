see who will pay dividends this week

Financial market

In the last week of June and the beginning of next month (between the 27th and 1st of July), stock exchange giants are among the companies that will pay dividends and interest on equity to its investors.

One of the main highlights will be the payment of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)which will deliver approximately R$1.42 of dividends per share and approximately R$0.25 of interest on equity per share.

Another company that will distribute will be Copel (CPLE6), which will pay up to R$0.51 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.97%. The company also determined JCP in the amount of R$ 0.10 per share. In all, there will be 12 companies that will distribute proceeds to their shareholders.

To ensure future distributions, also pay attention to the cut-off dates for Hypera (HYPE3), Itau (ITUB3 and ITUB4), Alive (VIVT3) and Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4). See the full calendar below.

Remembering that to be entitled to receive dividends and interest on equity, the investor must have the papers in their portfolio on the day of the cut-off date and that it is not necessary to take any action. The money will automatically be available in the brokerage account. Follow the details of each payment below.

Dividend schedule of the week

Monday (27): Sabesp (SBSP3), Usiminas (USIM3);

Tuesday (28): Banrisul (BRSR6);

Thursday (30): Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), Bradesco (BBDC3, BBDC4), Cemig (CMIG4), CPFL (CPFE3), Copel (CPFL6), M. Dias (MDIA3);

Friday (1st): Bradesco (BBDC4), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Itaú (ITUB4).

Dividends and JCP of the week

Monday, 27

Sabesp (SBSP3)

Type: dividends

Value: BRL 0.94

Cut-off date: 04/28/2022

Payday: 06/27/2022

Yield (yield): 2.03%

Usiminas (USIM3, USIM5, USIM6)

Type: dividends

Value: BRL 0.57, BRL 0.62 and BRL 0.62

Cut-off date: 04/28/2022

Payday: 06/20/2022

Yield (yield): 5.06%, 5.11% and 0%

Tuesday, 28

Banrisul (BRSR3, BRSR5, and BRSR6)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.37, BRL 0.37 and BRL 0.37

Cut-off date: 06/10/2022

Payday: 06/28/2022

Yield (yield): 3.22%, 0% and 3.78%

Thursday, 30

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.25

Cut-off date: 06/13/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 0.73%

Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.17 and BRL 0.19

Cut-off date: 06/20/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 1.14% and 1.04%

Cemig (CMIG3)

Type: JCP and dividends

Value: BRL 0.28 and BRL 0.29

Cut-off date: 12/21/2021 and 04/29/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 1.50% and 1.56%

Cemig (CMIG4)

Type: JCP and dividends

Value: BRL 0.28 and BRL 0.29

Cut-off date: 12/21/2021 and 04/29/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 2.03% and 2.75%

CPFL (CPFE3)

Type: Dividend

Value: BRL 0.32

Cut-off date: 04/29/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 0.90%

Copel (CPLE6)

Type: JCP and dividend

Value: BRL 0.10 and BRL 0.51

Cut-off date: 12/30/2021 and 04/29/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 1.66% and 6.97%

M. Dias (MDIA3)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.05

Cut-off date: 06/15/2022

Payday: 06/30/2022

Yield (yield): 1.66% and 6.97%

Friday (7/1)

Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.0172 and BRL 0.0189

Cut-off date: 01/06/2022

Payday: 01/07/2022

Yield (yield): 0.10% and 0.09%

Itaúsa (ITSA3, ITSA4)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.02 and BRL 0.02

Cut-off date: 05/30/2022

Payday: 01/07/2022

Yield (yield): 0.24% and 0.25%

Itaú (ITUB3 and ITUB4)

Type: JCP

Value: BRL 0.017 and BRL 0.017

Cut-off date: 05/31/2022

Payday: 01/07/2022

Yield (yield): 0.08% and 0.07%

Cut-off date for payment of dividends and JCP

Next week, several companies scheduled the cut-off date for payment of dividends and interest on equity. See the calendar below:

Monday (27):

Hypera (HYPE3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.30 per share (no scheduled payment date);

Thursday (30)

Itaú (ITUB3 and ITUB4) – Interest on equity of R$ 0.017 per share with payment on August 1, 2022;

Alive (VIVT3) – Interest on equity of R$0.28 per share, paid on September 31, 2023;

Friday (1st)

Bradesco (BBDC3) — Interest on equity of R$0.017 per share with payment on August 1, 2022;

Bradesco (BBDC4) — Interest on equity of BRL 0.018 per paper with payment on August 1, 2022.

Bearing in mind that this agenda item dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.