SES DF Contest: another AUTHORIZED! Look

Attention, contestant! Authorization has been published for one more SES DF contest! This time, the document brings the authorization to compose the staff of the Health Department of the Federal District

with 322 immediate vacancies for Health Specialists, plus 2,057 for reserve registration.

Learn all the details by browsing the index.

SES DF contest: authorization

It was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District this Monday (27/06) the authorization to offer vacancies for the position of Health Specialist! See the full document below:

Check HERE all the details about the SES DF call for proposals

Get ready with Gran: Unlimited Subscription 7.0

Hello, contestants! The contests in 2022 come with everything and the Great Online Courses offers all the necessary structure for its approval.

Unlimited downloads of lessons and PDFs, FAQs, mind maps, access to over 27,194 courses, access to over 28,000 audiobooks, and other amazing tools are still available.

The big news is that the Unlimited Subscription 7.0 got an upgrade! Follow:

App Desktop 3.0: complete and updated platform with access to applications for Windows, Mac and Linux;

Gran Audiobooks on the Web: access audiobooks for all careers via your computer or mobile browser;

Gran Gestão de Estudos na Web: organize your study routine and monitor your development on your computer or cell phone;

Gran Cursos Questions 3.0: see questions commented on video by teachers;

Public Notice in Question: follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced);

“Can you reconcile?” tool: study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered;

Law in Question: practice dry law with questions focused on each part of the legal provisions that most fall on the tests.

What are you waiting for to become one Great Student and secure its approval in 2022?

VIEW Unlimited Subscription 7.0 HERE

SES DF Contest Summary

SES DF Contest Health Department of the Federal District Current situation authorized organizing bank to be defined Positions health specialist education Higher level careers health Capacity Federal District Number of vacancies 2,379 vacancies Remuneration in BRL 5,207.73 Notice coming soon