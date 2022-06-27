SES DF Contest: another AUTHORIZED! Look

Attention, contestant! Authorization has been published for one more SES DF contest! This time, the document brings the authorization to compose the staff of the Health Department of the Federal District
with 322 immediate vacancies for Health Specialists, plus 2,057 for reserve registration.
Learn all the details by browsing the index.
SES DF contest: authorization
It was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District this Monday (27/06) the authorization to offer vacancies for the position of Health Specialist! See the full document below:
Check HERE all the details about the SES DF call for proposals
Get ready with Gran: Unlimited Subscription 7.0
Hello, contestants! The contests in 2022 come with everything and the Great Online Courses offers all the necessary structure for its approval.
Unlimited downloads of lessons and PDFs, FAQs, mind maps, access to over 27,194 courses, access to over 28,000 audiobooks, and other amazing tools are still available.
The big news is that the Unlimited Subscription 7.0 got an upgrade! Follow:
- App Desktop 3.0: complete and updated platform with access to applications for Windows, Mac and Linux;
- Gran Audiobooks on the Web: access audiobooks for all careers via your computer or mobile browser;
- Gran Gestão de Estudos na Web: organize your study routine and monitor your development on your computer or cell phone;
- Gran Cursos Questions 3.0: see questions commented on video by teachers;
- Public Notice in Question: follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced);
- “Can you reconcile?” tool: study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered;
- Law in Question: practice dry law with questions focused on each part of the legal provisions that most fall on the tests.
What are you waiting for to become one Great Student and secure its approval in 2022?
VIEW Unlimited Subscription 7.0 HERE
SES DF Contest Summary
|SES DF Contest
|Health Department of the Federal District
|Current situation
|authorized
|organizing bank
|to be defined
|Positions
|health specialist
|education
|Higher level
|careers
|health
|Capacity
|Federal District
|Number of vacancies
|2,379 vacancies
|Remuneration
|in BRL 5,207.73
|Notice coming soon
Click on the links below:
OPEN CONTEST
2022 CONTEST
Receive the main news from the world of contests on your cell phone!
Click the link below and sign up for free:
TELEGRAM