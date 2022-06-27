Shopping center targeted in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

At least two people were killed and 20 injured in a Russian missile strike that hit a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said nine of the wounded were in serious condition after the missile attack in the city of Kremenchuk.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the mall had more than 1000 civilians inside its premises.

2 of 2 Ukrainian mall in the city of Kremenchuk after firefighters’ action — Photo: Ukraine Emergency Services/Reproduction/via REUTERS Ukrainian mall in the city of Kremenchuk after firefighters’ action — Photo: Ukraine Emergency Services/Reproduction/via REUTERS

At the moment there were still no details about the victims, but Zelensky said: “It is impossible to imagine the number of victims”.

“No danger for the Russian army. No strategic value. Just the people’s attempt to live a normal life, which irritates the occupiers so much,” I declare.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sits on the Dnipro River in the Poltava region and is the site of Ukraine’s largest oil refinery.