Simaria almost shows everything in a transparent dress and abuses it with a high slit: “Linda”

Away from the stage, Simaria almost shows everything in a scandalous dress and fans drool in their bodies; Look

The singer simariaduo of Simone, is away from the stage, but did not fail to enjoy Saturday (25) night with great elegance. Leaving the concert schedule to her sister, the countrywoman appeared on the web full of style to show the scandalous look she used to go on a night out.

Always very fashionable, simaria posed in a transparent dress full of rhinestones. The short fur has long sleeves, a low collar, and a strategic slit on one of the legs, bringing a touch of sensuality.

The singer dispensed with the use of the bra and made a point of showing the curves designed for the camera. She also drew attention with her toned legs and elegant hairstyle.

“How are you biluxes and biluxes? A peaceful night to you”, she wrote in the Twitter caption.

In the comments, fans drooled over the unique beauty and asked for the return of the countryman in the duo. “Beautiful”, drooled one. “You are missed”, said another. “Greetings, Queen”commented one more.

WOW

The singer Simoneof the pair with simaria, gave a real beauty show on the web this Friday night (24). That’s because she decided to share a click of the look she used to perform in Santo Antônio de Jesus, Bahia. It is worth remembering that the famous has been carrying out the duo’s concert schedule alone since when simaria walked away from the stage.

Much more dry, the country girl bet on a black tube dress and dispensed with the use of a bra. The piece, well glued, has a cutout in the region of the breasts, leaving the decotão until the belly steal the scene.