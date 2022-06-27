Simaria bets on the look with transparency in new photos

Simaria, from the duo with Simone, rocks by appearing in a very short dress and with transparency on social networks

The singer simaria (40), of the pair with Simone (38), raised the temperature of social networks this Sunday, 26, by showing her impeccable beauty. The muse appeared in a daring dress and put her body to play.

In the images, she appeared in a short dress, with transparency and a lot of shine. The look highlighted the stunning curves of her body. “How are biluxess and biluxoss? A peaceful night to you.” she said in the Twitter caption.

It is worth remembering that Simaria has been away from the stage for a few days. She took a break from her career to take care of her health. Meanwhile, Simone goes alone with the duo’s concert schedule. “RSS Produções Artísticas e Entretenimento, the office responsible for managing the careers of Simone and Simaria, announces that Simaria Mendes, due to medical reasons, will not be able to fulfill the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to the contractors and fans, Simaria says: ‘ My loves, singing is all I love most, but right now I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. Soon We meet again’. All of Simone & Simaria’s commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes”informed the team of the duo.

Look of the singer Simaria: