Simone causes and appears to make a show with a transparent bra on display: “What a woman”

Simone causes and appears to do a show with a very daring look; countryman showed details on social media

The singer Simone left fans impressed this Sunday (26) by revealing the look she chose to take the stage in Petrolina at a party in São João.

The beauty chose a look with a lot of transparency and daring. Owner of a big body, the star posed with her hands on her hips and showed an impressive beauty.

“Thank you Colleagues from Petrolina! Pátio de Eventos full of love! And tomorrow it will be the turn to bring a lot of joy to the group of Senhor do Bonfim (BA)”she warned that she is carrying out the duo’s routine of commitments without her sister, simaria.

In the comments, lots of praise for the sertaneja. “How can you be so beautiful?”commented one. “What a beautiful woman”said another. “I’m impressed… too beautiful”said a third.

SISTER ALSO CAUSED

Always very fashionable, simariaposed in a transparent dress full of rhinestones. The short fur has long sleeves, a low collar, and a strategic slit on one of the legs, bringing a touch of sensuality.

Look:

WOW

The singer Simoneof the pair with simaria, gave a real beauty show on the web this Friday night (24). That’s because she decided to share a click of the look she used to perform in Santo Antônio de Jesus, Bahia. It is worth remembering that the famous has been carrying out the duo’s concert schedule alone since when simaria walked away from the stage.

Much more dry, the country girl bet on a black tube dress and dispensed with the use of a bra. The piece, well glued, has a cutout in the region of the breasts, leaving the decotão until the belly steal the scene.