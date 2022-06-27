Singer is shot dead by her husband in a restaurant in Mexico | world and science



Yrma was 21 years old – Reproduction

Yrma was 21 years oldreproduction

Published 06/26/2022 10:32 | Updated 06/26/2022 11:07

Mexico – Mexican singer Yrma Lydya, 21, was shot dead by her husband, identified as Jesús Hernández Alcocer, 79, at the Suntory Del Valle restaurant in Mexico City. The crime happened on Thursday night, 23. A rescue team was called, but she was already lifeless when paramedics arrived at the scene. The man was arrested along with another woman.

“A man shot his wife three times, he is already in detention along with another woman who accompanied him,” said Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Security for Mexico City.

The newspaper El Heraldo de México reported that Yrma left a paper with drawings and words: “blood problems”, “defect”, “diabetes”, “dishonest”, “start every day” and “the beginning”. According to witnesses, the couple was arguing before the crime. Jesus tried to flee by car after throwing them at the woman, but was stopped by the police. Hernandez’s escort and driver were also detained. He tried to bribe the police to get him released.

Yrma began her artistic career at the age of 2, through ballet. In 2015 she released her first album, God’s Gift”. She was also a recipient of the National Culture Prize and the Doctor Honoris Causa for contributions to culture and her own merits, awarded by the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

The singer’s team published a note on social media about what happened. “Let us remember Yrma Lydia with as much talent, joy and zest for life as she had.” Check out: