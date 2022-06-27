Singer Tarik Lima and girlfriend die after collision between motorcycle and car, on BR-101, in João Pessoa

Singer Tarik Lima and his partner, Gabrielle Oliveira, were on a motorcycle heading towards Campina Grande-João Pessoa, when the accident happened.
247 – Singer Tarik Lima died in the early hours of this Sunday (26), after an accident on the BR-101, in Bayeux, Grande João Pessoa. He was on a motorcycle with his girlfriend Gabrielle Oliveira, 22, when there was a collision with a car. The girl on the back died at the scene. The musician was taken to Trauma Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. The information is from the G1 portal.
According to the singer’s production team, after the accident that happened in the early hours of Friday (24), Tarik, who was hospitalized, was preparing to undergo surgery to amputate one of his legs due to bacteria, but suffered a stop. heart attack and died hours after the death of his girlfriend, of which he had already been informed.
According to the Trauma Hospital, the singer’s body has already been released and went to the Center for Forensic Medicine and Dentistry (Numol).
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247