Singer Tarik Lima and girlfriend die after collision between motorcycle and car, on BR-101, in João Pessoa

Singer Tarik Lima and his partner, Gabrielle Oliveira, were on a motorcycle heading towards Campina Grande-João Pessoa, when the accident happened.

247 – Singer Tarik Lima died in the early hours of this Sunday (26), after an accident on the BR-101, in Bayeux, Grande João Pessoa. He was on a motorcycle with his girlfriend Gabrielle Oliveira, 22, when there was a collision with a car. The girl on the back died at the scene. The musician was taken to Trauma Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. The information is from the G1 portal.

According to the singer’s production team, after the accident that happened in the early hours of Friday (24), Tarik, who was hospitalized, was preparing to undergo surgery to amputate one of his legs due to bacteria, but suffered a stop. heart attack and died hours after the death of his girlfriend, of which he had already been informed.

According to the Trauma Hospital, the singer’s body has already been released and went to the Center for Forensic Medicine and Dentistry (Numol).

