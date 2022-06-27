Slow cell? Follow these 15 tips before switching to a new one

There’s no way. Cell phones get even slower as they are used. This often occurs due to the increasing volume of programs, photos, videos, audios and data that the device uses to function. Another reason may involve a lack of OS update and security features.

If your smartphone is slow and freezing, check out the following tips. There are strategies—from simple to complex—that you can do before you go shopping for a new phone.

1. Update the operating system

Start by updating the operating system.

The procedure fixes flaws found by manufacturers and keep your phone more protected against security vulnerabilities.

iPhone : go to “Settings” and check if the update is up to date in the “General” field. If not, follow the directions displayed on the screen.

: go to “Settings” and check if the update is up to date in the “General” field. If not, follow the directions displayed on the screen. android: go to “Settings”, “System and System Updates”.

2. Restart your device

This may seem silly to some people, but restarting your phone can cause programs that are slowing down your memory to stop working.

3. Check your antivirus

Despite consuming part of the device’s memory, it is always recommended that the phone has an antivirus installed and updated. It protects against malicious programs and can also block viruses that are crashing your device.

4. Delete unnecessary files saved on your mobile

Make a rational analysis of photos, videos and audios that can be deleted. This will free up your device’s memory. Many cases of slowness occur due to lack of phone storage space.

5. Do a deep clean on WhatsApp

Throw away videos, memes and audios you’ve sent and received. You can even activate the “Delete all conversations” feature in the app’s settings, item “Conversations”.

6. Make WhatsApp not save files automatically

Go to “Settings” > “Chats & Calls” or “Conversations”

Look for the item related to the feature of saving photos and videos in the device’s gallery, and disable it if it is activated. It may appear highlighted as “Auto Download” / “Save to Photos (on iPhone)”

By doing this, only the files you select will be saved.

7. Analyze installed applications

Are all really important? Are there apps you haven’t used in a while? The suggestion here is to delete the ones you don’t use.

8. Keep apps up to date

The operating system update schedule is different from the application schedule. Each developer works with a format for submitting new features, as well as bug and security fixes.

You can check this in Settings > Software Update > Download Updates Manually — and select the apps you use the most to keep them up to date.

9. Decrease the amount of apps on the home screen as much as possible

Using animated features and gadgets is more processor intensive. If your cell phone is crashing a lot, the tip is to reduce the display of these programs on the screen. Modifications can be done easily in the device settings part.

10. Detach and uninstall games you don’t use.

In addition to taking up space, they require a lot of your processor.

11. Use the cloud to save your files

Put large files in the cloud, such as Google Drive, OneDrive or iCloud (iPhone). Then delete them from your cell phone.

12. Disable unnecessary animations and effects

Animated wallpapers are nice and make the device more fun, but they can take a toll on memory and consequently affect performance.

If your phone is extremely slow, it’s worth choosing static options. In the case of Android, also avoid using launchers (programs that modify the appearance).

13. Use a cleaner app to improve your phone’s memory and performance

But choose one with a good reputation. It’s worth investing time in research.

14. Close background applications

Don’t leave apps running in the background. If a lot of software was running at the same time, the processor will have to divide its capacity between several tasks. This process makes navigation more truncated on simpler cell phone models.

15. If none of this helps, save everything you hold dear and format

Within the settings, find the “Backup and reset” option.