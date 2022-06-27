Snoop Dogg is impressed to discover Marshal’s potato and praises breeder

Snoop was delighted with the marshal’s potato.

the rapper Snoop Dogg discovered the famous Marshal Potato. This Saturday (25) the rapper went to social networks to publish a video of Ademar de Barros moreira, owner of the famous potato. In the caption, the rapper is impressed with the amount served and praises the creator, calling him the king of French fries in Rio de Janeiro,” he says. “The next time the restaurant is cheap with the portion of fries, show them this”, reads the text of the post, with images of Ademar filling a warm with the potatoes. Snoop still defines it as a “legend” and emphasizes that the potato has pieces of chicken and pepperoni.

The post quickly went viral on the internet with over 21.3 million views and over 30,000 comments on Instagram. In case you didn’t know, Marechal’s potato became a Material Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro in May. It has been sold for over 30 years by the merchant at the Marechal train station, and has become quite famous, becoming an attraction.

Recently Eminem joined Snoop Dogg for a powerful hip-hop partnership – while hinting at a new album on the way. “From the D 2 to the LBC,” a nod to Eminem’s hometown of Detroit and Snoop of Long Beach, Calif., arrived on streaming services Friday night, accompanied by a video showing the two rappers transforming into Bored Ape-style animated characters.

“It’s been a minute. This probably should have happened a while ago,” says Eminem to introduce the song. He and Snoop have appeared on recordings together before, but Friday’s single is their first solo collaboration, confirming they’ve sealed the peace between them.