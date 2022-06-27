Soldier Boy kills Homelander in The Boys comics?

O Soldier Boy kill the homeland captain in the comics of the boys? Homelander is scarier than ever in the show’s third season the boys, but the arrival of Soldier Boy could threaten his power and his life. Homelander has risen to an even deadlier position of power – not only is he the leader of the Seven, but he’s also the boss of Vought after Stan Edgar’s arrest. Supe makes sure that everyone, including his own teammates, fears him to the point that they won’t turn on him.
READ MORE!
But before Homeland, there was Soldier Boy, who was the most powerful and beloved Super of his time. Soldier Boy was kidnapped by the Russians in 1984, but the Boys released him from his prison and made a deal with him. Brutus and co would help Soldier Boy find the Payback members if he agreed to kill Homelander. So far, Soldier Boy has proven to be the biggest opponent Homelander has faced. Soldier Boy is just as, if not more, powerful than the unhinged Super and his return could dethrone him from his seat at the top of the food chain.
At the end of episode 6 of season 3 of the boys, Soldier Boy came very close to killing Homelander, but the Superman parody managed to escape before any real damage was done. However, the confrontation left Homelander shaken and it’s possible that Soldier Boy could finish what he started at the end of Season 3 of the boys.
in the comics of the boys, however, it’s not the Soldier Boy who kills Homelander – it’s the silent but lethal Black Noir. In a twist, Black Noir in the comics is actually a clone of Homelander who was framing Super for the crimes Noir had committed. The only reason Black Noir was able to defeat Homelander once and for all was because he had the same powers as his counterpart.
Although the boys based on the source material, the series has forged its own path and is well past the point of potentially including such a twist. Black Noir’s identity has been revealed and, as he is not a clone of Homelander in the boys, makes comic book history less effective and likely. The TV version of Black Noir is, however, terrified of Soldier Boy, and despite being one of the most skilled members of the Seven, he abandoned the group and Homelander to save himself.
With that in mind, it’s possible that Soldier Boy will be the one to kill Homelander in season three of the boys. The series has already made some changes to the comics, so it stands to reason that the Super that ultimately defeats Homelander will be different too.
The only thing standing in Soldier Boy’s way now is his inability to control his powers when listening to Russian music, a trigger that stems from his trauma of being tortured by Russian soldiers after his kidnapping. What’s more, Soldier Boy needed Brutus and Hughie – who had temporary powers thanks to the V24 Compound – to hold Homelander down so he could deliver the final blow.
The additional manpower can be a problem to kill Homelander, but if Soldier Boy is at full strength and can manage his PTSD long enough to properly fight the deadly Super, there’s a chance Homelander will be dead by the time. the end of the third season of the boys.
On the other hand, Black Noir can still be the one to kill Homelander if the Soldier fails. While Noir has always been an ally of Homelander, the third season of the boys can still see a change in their relationship. It is also possible that Starlight is the one to kill Homelander; she has the desire and motivation to do so.
However, it is difficult to imagine that the boys would kill Homelander at this point, but his mighty and terrifying reign has to end eventually – whether at the hands of Soldier Boy or someone else.
[créditos: Screen Rant]
Although the boys does not belong to DC, the original comic book history of the group was published in its early years by DC Comics.
follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about the dcnauta universe.