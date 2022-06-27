Soldier Boy kills Homelander in The Boys comics?

O Soldier Boy kill the homeland captain in the comics of the boys? Homelander is scarier than ever in the show’s third season the boys, but the arrival of Soldier Boy could threaten his power and his life. Homelander has risen to an even deadlier position of power – not only is he the leader of the Seven, but he’s also the boss of Vought after Stan Edgar’s arrest. Supe makes sure that everyone, including his own teammates, fears him to the point that they won’t turn on him.

But before Homeland, there was Soldier Boy, who was the most powerful and beloved Super of his time. Soldier Boy was kidnapped by the Russians in 1984, but the Boys released him from his prison and made a deal with him. Brutus and co would help Soldier Boy find the Payback members if he agreed to kill Homelander. So far, Soldier Boy has proven to be the biggest opponent Homelander has faced. Soldier Boy is just as, if not more, powerful than the unhinged Super and his return could dethrone him from his seat at the top of the food chain.

At the end of episode 6 of season 3 of the boys, Soldier Boy came very close to killing Homelander, but the Superman parody managed to escape before any real damage was done. However, the confrontation left Homelander shaken and it’s possible that Soldier Boy could finish what he started at the end of Season 3 of the boys.