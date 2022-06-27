Son of murdered elderly says he broke up with the accused of the crime for having been assaulted

The son of the elderly couple from Ceará was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, 25, in a condominium in Rio de Janeiro, English teacher and digital influencer Felipe da Silva Coelho, 39, says he ended his two-year relationship with the accused of the crime, the naval officer Cristiano da Silva Lacerda, 49. According to Felipe, the reason for the termination was because of Cristiano’s violent behavior towards him.

Felipe told, in an interview with the portal The globewho met the military man at the beginning of the pandemic, and who moved from Fortaleza to Rio de Janeiro on account of Cristiano, who was arrested in the act, accused of killing the couple Geraldo Pereira Coelho, 73, and Oselia da Silva Coelho, 72 , parents of the English teacher.

Since the pandemic, they lived together in the apartment in Jardim Botânico, in Rio de Janeiro. However, at the last carnival, in April, Cristiano slapped Felipe in the face and punched Felipe in the chest, who decided to end the relationship. But the boyfriend continued to live in the property before finding another place.

Crime

On Friday night, the 24th, Felipe was called to an event in Ipanema and left his parents with Cristiano at home. The elderly couple lived in Fortaleza and had been in Rio since the 17th. They would leave on the next Tuesday, the 27th. According to Felipe, at a certain point, Cristiano started sending a message telling him to return home because his mother was feeling sick. .

According to the English teacher, when he got home, he found his parents dead on the couch where they were sleeping. At the scene, he started screaming and asking for help to the neighbors, who went to try to help. Felipe even talked to the condominium administrator, who said he had not heard any noise of a fight or discussion.

The professor believes that because the parents went to bed early, they were asleep at the time they were killed. Cristiano left the apartment unconscious, in a wheelchair. “I just hope he pays for everything he’s done. I am suffering too much from this,” he said.

The soldier was also found injured inside the bed-trunk in Felipe’s room. He was arrested in the act and is in custody at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, in the same region.

Investigation

The double murder of elderly people from Ceará is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), linked to the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro. Investigators involved in the investigation point out that the crime may have been motivated by jealousy.

The military would be in the process of ending the relationship with the couple’s son and was angry after Felipe went to a social event in Ipanema, south of Rio.

Cristiano was found with signs of intoxication and was carrying a bloody knife. In the property, police officers also located a bottle of alcoholic beverage, syringes and several boxes of controlled-use medication.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags