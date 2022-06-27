Sonia Abram’s son marries and receives famous guests

The lawyer Jorge Fernando Damiãoonly child of Sonia Abramgot married in São Paulo last Saturday (25), with journalist Isabella Morais. The ceremony took place at Nossa Senhora do Sion Church, in the Higienópolis district, and was attended by famous guests.

In addition to the presenter of The afternoon is yourson RedeTV!, and of the priest Antonio Mariawho performed the couple’s union, the columnist Sônia Abrão, Bruno Talamo with his girlfriend, the journalist Felipeh Camposthe host João Kleber with his wife, the duo Pepe & Babythe singer Rafael Island with his family and the tenor Thiago Arancan.

Advertising Could not load ad

For the wedding, the bride Isabella Morais wore an exclusive dress made by stylist Lucas Anderi. The groom, Jorge Abrão, opted for a tailored suit made by the tailor Camargo.

After the ceremony that brought together about 400 guests, they went to Casa Petra, the place chosen to hold the party which featured a sophisticated menu with mini shrimp rice, serra da canastra cheese ravioli with tomato and marjoram concassé, and cassava filet mignon and coalho cheese.

The couple’s cake was created especially by Cake Designer Nelson Pantano from The King Cake6 floors, all worked with lace details, with vanilla dough and raspberry and champagne filling. The party lasted about 09 hours and then extended with an after-party for another 03 hours on the space’s terrace.

Jorge Fernando Damião and Isabella Morais (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Jorge Fernando Damião and Isabella Morais (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Jorge Fernando Damião and Isabella Morais (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Sonia Abrão cries at her son’s wedding (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Sonia Abrão at her son’s wedding (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

João Kleber with his wife (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Father Antônio Maria (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Pepê & Neném (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Rafael Ilha and his family (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Bruno Talamo with his girlfriend (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Rafael Ilha and Thiago Arancan (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

Rafael Scapucim and Felipeh Campos (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

SEE MORE: Faustão says he will send son to work with Sônia Abrão after exposing his ‘gossip’ in a program