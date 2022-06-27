Sonia Abrão chooses a daring dress and marries her son in a luxurious ceremony for 400 guests

Sonia Abrão chooses a daring dress and gets emotional at her son’s wedding that brought together famous people; Look

the presenter Sonia Abram appeared dazzling at the religious wedding of her son, Jorge Abrão. He went up to the altar to officiate the union with the journalist Isabella Morais.

The religious ceremony performed by Father Antônio Maria took place at Nossa Senhora do Sion Church, in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo, one of the most traditional in the city.

The choice had a reason: it was there that they met when they were children. The bride wore a dress made exclusively by the stylist Lucas Anderi and the groom Jorge Abrão with a tailored suit by the tailor Camargo.

The party didn’t stop there: after the yes, the bride and groom received about 400 guests in a party organized by the family friend of the ceremony. Junior Donatto. The cuisine signed by chef Alex Atala featured a sophisticated menu that included mini shrimp rice, Serra da Canasta cheese ravioli with tomato and marjoram concassé and cassava filet mignon and curd cheese.

CIVIL MARRIAGE

In May, the presenter showed on social networks the moment of yes in civil. For the occasion, the commander of the The afternoon is yours chose a blue dress with a gigantic pink bow. The beauty appeared with her hair up and gathered the whole family in unpublished photos.

“Still about the wedding: the bride and groom, Jorge and Bella, me and my son’s father, Jorge Damião. A click for the family album!”, she warned when sharing one of the images.

See photos: