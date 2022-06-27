Sonia Abrão marries only child in luxurious ceremony with 400 guests

Famous priest celebrates wedding of Sonia Abram’s son

Sonia Abrampresenter of A Tarde é Sua, spoke after showing her son’s wedding photos, Jorge Abram. The celebration was quite lavish and brought together the whole family.

For the civil wedding, Sonia Abrão appeared stunning in a blue dress with a pink bow. The presenter made a point of revealing the unpublished photos on social media.

In the caption, she says: “Still about the wedding: the bride and groom, Jorge and Bella, me and my son’s father, Jorge Damião. One click for the family album!”, said Sonia proudly.

Sonia Abrão, who has been successful on her program, also showed the celebration of the wedding, which was celebrated by none other than the priest. Antonio Maria. For the wedding party, she chose a salmon-colored dress.

Presenter exudes happiness in marriage

She also shared the photos giving her new daughter-in-law a hug. “Just to close: I gained a daughter! Beautiful gift that even came with a bow!”said Sonia Abram excitedly.

The presenter also spoke last month about her happiness in marrying her son civilly:

“Let there be heart! Seeing a son fulfill a dream of love makes our soul overflow! Huh, Jorge and Bella? What a beautiful blessing from our dear Marici Paulo Accioly you had! And this is just the first part! (civil wedding). In June, there is a church and blessings from Father Antônio Maria! (church wedding)”, told Sonia.