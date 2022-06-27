Sony and Honda aim to take over the electric car market

On June 16th, Honda and Sony announced the creation of a joint venture, called Sony Honda Mobility Inc. The new brand will focus on the production of electric cars and mobility services, and should make its first launch in 2025. There is still no forecast for the construction of factories or technical information about the debut model.

The announcement, which came from the two companies, was scheduled for the beginning of the month. In their press release, both highlighted that they would like to combine Honda’s state-of-the-art environmental and safety technologies in bodybuilding with Sony’s experience in the development and application of imaging, sensor, telecommunications, networking and entertainment technologies.

Based on the agreement signed between the companies, the idea is to create a new generation of mobility and services that are aligned with users and continue to evolve in the future.

The initial capital of the new brand is 10 billion yen, approximately R$384.1 million. Each of the manufacturers owns half of the shares.

For now, Sony Honda has not yet made its announcement on which platform it will build its vehicles. However, Honda’s battery-powered vehicles are currently being built on GM’s Ultium platform, in the case of the Prologue utility vehicle, which is expected to hit dealerships in 2024.

There is the possibility of using Magna’s platform, which supported Sony’s Vision-S 01 and Vision-S 02 concepts, presented at CES 2022. However, this would take away Honda’s participation and would not make sense in the contract for the Joint Venture.

“By bringing together the expertise of both companies, we aim to lead the way for the automotive industry into a new era,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, President and CEO of Sony Honda.