South African bar deaths may have been from drinking, food or drugs, investigators say | World

The bodies were found on Sunday morning (26) inside the nightclub, which is in the city of East London, on the southeastern coast of South Africa. According to search teams, the 21 youths, aged between 13 and 20, were lying on tables and chairs in the space.
Initially, the authorities spoke of 22 bodies, but in a second assessment, they updated the number to 21.
More than 20 young people are found dead in a nightclub in South Africa – Photo: Stringer/Reuters
The hypotheses of ingestion of some deadly substance are the main lines of investigationwho ruled out that the young people died as a result of the riot at the place, which, as images on social networks showed, was quite crowded.
“(The cause of death) is something they ingested, which would point to poisoning, or something they inhaled,” said Unathi Binqose, spokesman for the Eastern Cape Security Department, which is conducting the investigation.
Bingose said the hypothesis that they were trampled in a riot was ruled out.
A crowd follows the removal of at least 21 bodies of young men found inside a bar in East London, South Africa, on June 26, 2022. — Photo: Reuters
The case shocked the country, where episodes linked to excessive drinking, prohibited for those under 18, are common. On Sunday (26), the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, sent condolences to the families.
“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the 22 teenagers who lost their lives at the bar in Scenery Park, East London, earlier this morning,” the president said in a statement on social media.
Already owner of the Siyakhangela Ndevu nightclub, he told the television channel eNCA that he also does not know what happened. and that he received a notice to go to the site only this Sunday morning (26).
