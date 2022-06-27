SP announces reduction of ICMS on gasoline; liter price should fall by BRL 0.48

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), announced this Monday (27) that the state is immediately applying the reduction of the ICMS tax rate on gasoline from 25% to 18%, and said that the expectation is for a fall from R$ 0.48 in the price of a liter at gas stations, to below R$ 6.50.

The announcement comes days after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the law that imposes a cap of 17% to 18% on the state tax rate on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport. São Paulo is the first state in the country to adapt to the new law.

By sanctioning it, Bolsonaro vetoed compensation to states for the drop in revenue, despite governors saying they could lose up to R$100 billion a year with the exemption (and that this could affect investments and spending in health, education and security), since the state tax is the main source of revenue for the states.

Garcia criticized the presidential veto on financial compensation for the states and said that the ICMS ceiling on gasoline will reduce São Paulo’s revenue by R$ 4.4 billion per year, which will compromise state investments in strategic areas, including health. and education.

Petrobras x ICMS

The governor of São Paulo, who was João Doria’s (PSDB) deputy and took office after the former governor left office, stressed that ICMS was never the villain of fuel prices, but Petrobras’ pricing policy ( PETR3;PETR4). But he said lowering the state tax rate will alleviate the inflation that weighs on household incomes.

Garcia stated that the state-owned company’s profit margins are higher than those of international competitors and that the company “earns a lot and returns little to the country’s population”. “I hope that Petrobras and the federal government take measures so that we do not see fuel prices increase in this country”.

Investment in health and education

He once again defended federal compensation as the best way to ensure that the ICMS ceiling does not compromise public investment in the states and said that, of the R$ 4.4 billion per year that São Paulo will not collect, 30% would go to education and 12 %, to health.

“We are going to work hard, using the fiscal surplus we had last year, to avoid any reduction in investment this year. But I have no doubt that, from 2023 onwards, if the situation continues, we will have less investment in health and education”, said the governor.

(With Estadão)

