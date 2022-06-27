SP reduces gasoline ICMS to 18% and expects a drop of R$ 0.48 at the pump – 06/27/2022 – Market

Governor Rodrigo Garcia (SP) announced this Monday (27) the reduction of ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18%.

He stated that the expectation is a drop of about R$ 0.48 at the pump. Considering the average value of R$ 6.97, the liter of fuel would be below R$ 6.50 with this decision, according to the governor.

The reduction is immediate and follows the new federal legislation.

Garcia said that Procon-SP will monitor prices at more than 1,000 gas stations in the state and publish the numbers so that consumers can check if there has been a reduction. Garcia said that Procon-SP cannot fine the gas stations, only make this disclosure of values, since there is no price control in Brazil.

“I determined to Procon that we can make the disclosure of the average price of gasoline throughout the state so that the consumer in a free and sovereign way can clearly know those gas stations that are applying this tax reduction. and the reduction stays on the gas station or distributor’s margin.”

The impact will be BRL 4.4 billion in the state’s cash (value of the loss of collection in 12 months) and will be covered this year by the surplus in the state’s accounts for 2021.

The governor predicts difficulties from 2023, so he says he will continue fighting for federal compensation for this loss of revenue, which affects states and municipalities, compromising investments in health and education, for example.

Garcia, who will contest this year’s election to remain at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, said that ICMS is not and has never been the villain of fuel prices in this country and that one should not “camouflage reality”.

According to him, there is a problem in the macroeconomy, a problem with international oil prices and also with Petrobras, “which earns a lot and returns little to the population of this country.”

“The government of São Paulo is doing its part with this reduction of the ICMS on gasoline from now on, and I hope that the federal government and Petrobras will take measures so that we no longer see an increase in gasoline prices and fuel in the coming weeks in this country. We now hope that, with this contribution, Petrobras will do its part.”

The São Paulo Finance Secretary, Felipe Salto, said that the rate reduction will be published this Monday in the state’s Official Gazette, following the determination of complementary law 194/2022, recently approved in Congress and sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic.