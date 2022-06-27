Study Links Flu Vaccine to 40% Reduction in Alzheimer’s Risk | Health

André Biernath – @andre_biernath – From BBC News Brazil in London Study links flu vaccination to 40% reduction in Alzheimer’s risk; understand

Over four years, people who received at least one dose of the influenza vaccine – the virus that causes the flu – were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who were not vaccinated. The conclusion is a new study by researchers at the Center for Health Sciences at the University of Texas, in the United States, published in the scientific journal Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

To find the link, the scientists used information available in a database of patients over the age of 65 between September 2009 and August 2019. About 1.9 million individuals who did not have a previous diagnosis of cancer were included in the analysis. insanity.

At the end of the period, among the approximately 936 thousand who received at least one application of the flu vaccine, the incidence of Alzheimer’s cases was 5.1%. On the other hand, among the same number of members who were not vaccinated, the prevalence of the disease was 8.5%. In comparison, the risk for developing the neurological problem was 40% higher in the group of people protected against the Influenza virus.

“We found that influenza vaccination in older adults reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for several years. The strength of this protective effect increased with the number of years a person received an annual influenza vaccine. In other words, the rate of development of Alzheimer’s disease was lowest among those who consistently received the flu vaccine every year.

The results came two years after the University of Texas team first identified the possibility of a link between the immunizer and Alzheimer’s risk. However, the researchers point out that the mechanisms behind this protective effect have not yet been completely unraveled by science.

“As there is evidence that several vaccines can protect against Alzheimer’s disease, we are thinking that it is not a specific effect of the flu vaccine. Instead, we believe that the immune system is complex, and some changes, such as pneumonia, can activate it in ways that make Alzheimer’s disease worse. But, other things that activate the immune system may do so in a different way – one that protects from disease.

Clearly, we still have more to learn about how the immune system worsens or improves outcomes in this disease,” says study author Paul Schulz, director of the University of Texas Department of Neurocognitive Disorders.

