Subject #736: Bolsonaro and the meanings of necropolitics | The subject

Faced with the hundreds of thousands of Brazilian lives lost in the pandemic, normalization and debauchery. In response to the torture and death of a citizen by federal highway officers, he deflects. In the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Philips, accountability of the victims. Three examples of the policy of systemic violence that “glorifies death as a spectacle” and was named after the Cameroonian philosopher Achille Mbembe. To understand the phenomenon and how it prevailed among us, Renata Lo Prete welcomes in this episode Silvio Almeida, visiting professor of Law at Columbia University and president of the Luiz Gama Institute. He explains the common features of these and other cases that occurred under “a government that knows how to operate the instruments of death very effectively”. For Silvio, overcoming necropolitics involves a reorganization in which “hunger and misery are no longer tolerated”, in parallel with the appreciation of fundamental services for life (such as the SUS) and the establishment of cultural policies that rescue the “symbolic meaning” of those who left.