Suspect of killing elderly couple in Jardim Botânico is transferred to Navy hospital | Rio de Janeiro

The suspect of killing an elderly couple in Jardim Botânico, in the South Zone of Rio, in the early hours of Saturday (25), is a Navy soldier and was transferred from the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, in the South Zone, to the Naval Hospital. Marcílio Dias, in Lins, in the North Zone, where he is in custody.
Cristiano Lacerda, 49, is a frigate captain and ex-boyfriend of Felipe Coelho, son of Geraldo Coelho, 73, and Osélia Coelho, 72. The burial will be this Tuesday (28) at Jardim Metropolitano Cemetery, in Fortaleza, Ceará, in their hometown.
“They were two wonderful people, they were evangelicals and they had a giant faith. They were always praying for us, for their children. Our entire family is torn apart. We are three sons. They were grandparents of three grandchildren,” said Felipe.
English teacher and digital influencer Felipe Coelho defines parents as the foundation of the family — Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive
According to investigations, Felipe and Cristiano still lived together in the same apartment, despite being in the process of separating.
The reason for the end of the relationship would be a fight, which took place two months ago, in which Cristiano would have attacked Felipe.
Last Friday night (24), Cristiano had a crisis of jealousy because Felipe went out alone to a party in Ipanema, in the South Zone. To get revenge, he would have killed the ex-boyfriend’s parents, who were in their apartment.
Cristiano even called Felipe asking him to come home, saying that his mother would be sick. When the teacher got home, the parents were dead, lying on the sofa bed in the apartment’s living room.
The suspect was found drugged in the couple’s apartment. Cristiano was caught red-handed and taken into custody at the hospital.
The Homicide Department continues to investigate the case.