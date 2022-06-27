Telehealth: SUS connected and without geographical barriers – 06/26/2022 – Opinion

The regulation of telehealth by the federal government indicates the maturity of an idea. Because, at a time when the word connection is imposed on people’s daily lives, it is natural, inevitable and even obvious to use communication and information technology technologies to make good health service reach where it is needed, regardless of distance and of the difficulty of access. However, as important as making the assistance overcome the geographical barrier is ensuring quality and, even remote, humanized care, within the best technical and ethical standards.

Brazil, with its continental territory and cultural, social, economic and geographic diversity, requires that the allocation of public resources is really worthwhile and that it brings benefits to our 210 million fellow countrymen. The signing of an ordinance to regulate telehealth actions and services is evidence of respect for the common good and commitment to the fundamental right to health, as provided for in the Federal Constitution.

In addition to the regulation, which establishes guidelines and criteria, we have also advanced in the structuring of Basic Health Units (UBSs) in municipalities in remote areas of the country — a vital gateway to quality care by the Unified Health System (SUS). Initially, there will be more than 320 UBSs with the structural conditions to offer remote care. Doctors will be able to care, monitor and diagnose, even from miles away. It is knowledge, in the information age, serving a noble and humanistic purpose of love for others, heritages of our Christian roots: to comfort, relieve and welcome, while stimulating practices for the prevention of preventable chronic diseases.

In the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the strengthening of primary and specialized health care became a priority of the Ministry of Health, aiming to expand access to the public health system for all Brazilians. And the initiative to offer telehealth services is added to the Doctors for Brazil Program, which establishes professionals in the most remote and needy regions of the country, overcoming difficulties and bringing health to those who need it.

The SUS brings in its genesis the proposal of integral, free and universal care. And the use of communication and information technology will bring the public health sector closer to these ideals, since it expands the offer of services, taking specialists to the corners of the country. Such a solution becomes possible thanks to a State policy that makes it a reality. However, this true care transformation is not the exclusive result of a technological evolution, but also an ethical one. In this sense, sensitive to the needs of the new times, the Federal Council of Medicine updated, without losing sight of ancient values ​​that are pillars of medical art, its regulation on telemedicine, in order to support the medical act within a modern and consistent perspective. with the present.

In recent years, inventiveness has gained the impetus of necessity: facing the Covid-19 pandemic, since 2020, has made telehealth gain space in the day-to-day of care. With regulation, however, other gains in addition to assistance come in parallel, such as the possibility of cost reduction, the exchange of information and education, among others. As a cardiologist who has been active for four decades, I perceive a new perspective for public health in Brazil — and also for the private institutions that work in this field.

The two norms, the Ministry of Health ordinance and the CFM resolution, have in common references to ethical precepts, security, privacy and secrecy that should characterize the relationship between health professionals and the patient, which depends on the expression formal consent to authorize care. Thus, the connection brings us closer and overcomes geographical barriers in all corners of the country. And where there is Brazil, there is SUS.