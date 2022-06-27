Tenório’s wife opens her heart, says she was a victim of sexual violence and remembers episode

In the next chapters of wetland, a story promises scenes of suffering. With the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) at Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm, his son’s relationship with Guta (Julia Dalavia) will give the squatter a lot of headache, who will be shocked by a revelation from Zuleica (Aline Borges) in the novel.

Seeing the suffering of her son and Guta, who believe they cannot be together because they are brothers, the nurse will open the game and reveal that her heir is not Tenório’s son. She will reveal that he was the result of a rape. According to Zuleica, a doctor harassed her and committed violence inside the hospital where they worked.

In between the conversation, the nurse will remind Tenório that he even caught the doctor surrounding her. “That was the last time he harassed me. But it wasn’t the first. Not the worst. I was raped by him. He locked me in his room. I had no way to defend myself, I had no one to scream at. I didn’t even have anyone believe in me”, reveals Marcelo’s mother.

Murilo Benício’s character claims that he would have believed in the woman’s story. However, Zuleica will explain that she suffered with the fear of telling the truth and something would happen. “I was afraid of what you would do if you knew the truth. My mistake was lying all these years. I tried to find ways to tell you, but..”, she blurted out.