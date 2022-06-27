Textor says why Botafogo ‘will continue to hear no’ from players like James or Cavani: ‘2% chance’

Botafogo’s SAF owner was sincere when talking about the complexity of negotiations involving heavy names

This Sunday (26th), Botafogo lost 1-0 to Fluminense, in a classic carioca valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Nilton Santos. After the defeat, the owner of the SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) of the Glorious, John Textorwho was present at the stadium to watch the match, was the center of attention in the mixed zone.

In the last few days, big names have been speculated again as possible reinforcements from the black-and-whites, including midfielder James Rodríguez, ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munichand the American businessman was candid about this and other signings that Botafogo is trying, and said the club will continue to take ‘no’ for an answer in some cases as negotiations are not straightforward.

“I’m going to keep missing opportunities, because I’m going after players who have a 2% probability of coming. If I dream of Cavani or James Rodriguez, I go after them. It’s irrational to say it’s a failure (don’t hire them). Do you know how difficult it is to convince a European player who has no connection with Brazil to leave everything they know and move to the other side of the world?”

“We’re going to keep going after great players and we’re going to keep hearing no,” he continued.

About the Colombian midfielder’s situation, Textor said he remains ‘in his ear’ for the player, but admitted that James may not be ready to return to South America at this time.

“James is still trying to prove himself in Europe, he’s not ready to come back. Let’s see what offers he will have, let’s continue in his ear”, he concluded.