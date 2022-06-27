Textor talks about Lonier and Moreira Salles and says he is close to a location as an immediate solution for Botafogo’s CT: ‘Needs 4 to 5 weeks of renovations’

Botafogo is close to having an immediate solution for the much needed Training Center. In an interview in the mixed area of ​​the Nilton Santos Stadium this Sunday, John Textor, owner of SAF do Glorioso, explained the situation at Lonier, praised the Moreira Salles brothers – responsible for the acquisition of the place – and said he was close to getting a space to house the better quality workouts.

– In the short term it’s surprising when you buy a big club and expect good facilities, but for us we still have very separate teams, it’s not ideal. I had a very good meeting with Luís (Castro). I love Lonier, the brothers (Moreira Salles) are being incredibly good to Botafogo, I like them too. Some things are being said wrongly about them, they are being very participatory – Textor told “Lance!”, continuing:

– We are the ones who are very slow, we still haven’t decided if it will be a place for the professional team, under-23 or base or if it will continue with the original plan, with the base and a school. I hope to speak with them in the next 48 hours because we have done a lot of searching and I hope this matches their vision. There’s a location that was offered to us and I think we’re going to go ahead. It only needs four or five weeks of renovations to be of great quality. Unfortunately it’s not very big, but it can help our short term needs and it’s very close to each other.

John Textor cited the investment made in structure at RWD Molenbeek, from Belgium’s second division.

– You see how players can quickly move up from one team to the next. The only way to make it work is to get the teams close to each other and the coaches look at each other. I showed the quality of the turf of the Belgian team (Molenbeek) to Luís Castro, a team that is not even close to Botafogo, and we put a Premier League quality field there, with an investment of €1.3 million 7.2 million at the current price). Of course I’ll do it here, but I need time, I can’t do it in the middle of the season – he explained.