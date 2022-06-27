The 10 best movies released by Netflix in 2022 so far

The Bombardment, Ole Bornedal

Lasse Frank / SF Studios

The film recounts the bombing of the French School in Copenhagen on March 21, 1945. The Royal Air Forces led an attack on the Gestapo headquarters in Denmark at Shell House. However, the attack had tragic consequences when one of the bombs fell in the vicinity of the French School, leading soldiers to believe that the educational institution was the target. In all, 104 people were killed, of which 86 were children. The film tells the story from the point of view of the school children and nuns, as well as resistance fighters captured at Gestapo headquarters.