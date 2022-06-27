The billionaire jackpot announced by the G7 to stop China’s advance

at the opening of G7 summit which takes place this Sunday, the 26th, at Germanythe leaders of the group that brings together the seven richest nations in the world announced a huge investment program of 600 billion dollars to developing countries.

The package, aimed at directing resources towards infrastructure projects, is seen as a direct response by the West to the ambitious ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) by the China — known as the New Silk Road — and which provides for contributions to countries in Asia and Africa.

“I’ll be clear. This is no aid or charity. It is an investment that will pay off for everyone, including the American people and all the people of our nations. [O programa] will boost all of our economies,” said the President of the United States Joe Biden.

China has been accused of cornering poor countries in ‘unpayable’ debt to be part of the BRI’s trillion-dollar advance — the initiative moves to crystallize Chinese dominance over a global trade network centered on China itself.

According to the G7 announcement this Sunday, the multibillion-dollar fund to be launched will focus on climate-oriented initiatives, including an investment of 2 billion dollars in generation of solar energy in Angola.